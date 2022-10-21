Read full article on original website
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
Vogue Has ‘No Intention’ of Working With Kanye West After Recent Controversies – Report
More fallout from Kanye West's shenanigans. Vogue magazine reportedly has "no intention" of working with Ye after his recent controversies. According to a Page Six report, published on Friday (Oct. 21), a Vogue spokesperson reportedly told the website that neither the publication nor its Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, intends to work with Kanye West again following his anti-Semitic remarks and White Lives Matter agenda.
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
Lil Baby
DedicatedLil Baby’s rap moniker pales in comparison to the growth he’s experienced over the last five years. With his newly released third studio album prospering in streams, the Atlanta rapper’s music, business and outlook are steady elevating. There’s a war going on outside no rapper is safe...
Dan Harmon and Betsy Beers to Keynote Variety Business Managers Breakfast on Nov. 3
Variety announced on Monday the program for its annual Business Managers Breakfast, presented by City National Bank on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles. The invite-only event will feature keynote conversations with Dan Harmon, creator, executive producer and writer; and Betsy Beers, executive producer and creative partner at Shondaland. Harmon, interviewed by Variety TV editor Michael Schneider, will speak about his vision for creating fan-favorite storytelling, including long-running animated series “Rick & Morty” and the recently announced “Community” reunion film. Beers, interviewed by Variety editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, will detail her work with Shondaland partner Shonda Rhimes executive producing such TV juggernauts as “Grey’s Anatomy”...
Quavo and Takeoff Choose Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B on Drink Champs
Quavo and Takeoff were asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the latest episode of Drink Champs and both Migos members went with Nicki. On Friday (Oct. 21), the podcast version of the new Drinks Champs interview with Unc and Phew debuted. During the podcast segment called Quick Time With Slime, where guest are required to make a choice between two things or take a shot of liquor, the duo was asked to pick between Bardi and the head Barb in charge. The question initially triggers a chuckle from the Atlanta rappers. After a short time to mull it over, Quavo responds first.
Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch
We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Cardi B Beats Gangsta Bitch Vol. 1 Mixtape Artwork Lawsuit – Report
UPDATE (OCT. 22):. Following the verdict, Michael Brophy's attorney provided this statement to XXL: "After the verdict Michael Brophy, Cardi b and Mr. Rafael shook hands,they were gracious winners. Mr. Brophy is a stand up human being. If this chapter can close it may be best for the Brophy family’s ability to put this behind them. That’s all that is important."
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Lil Baby Reacts to Speculation He Has Beef With Migos
Lil Baby is clearing the air on whether or not he has beef with his label mates the Migos. The Atlanta rapper continues his promo run for his new album It's Only Me. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Lil Baby was guest on the Posted on the Corner podcast. During the chat, the "In a Minute" rhymer was asked if there was any truth to the rumored beef between himself and the Migos.
