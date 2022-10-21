ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 27

Pat Randol
1d ago

If a young unmarried German mom wanted a night out on the town, she put a little good German beer in the baby's bottle, put the baby in the crib and went out for a few hours. Baby would still be asleep when she got home.

Reply(1)
5
brenda thomas
1d ago

i started babysitting at 10 for other people not my family.. i never had a problem.. so i truly believe it depends on the maturity of the kids in question and how the parents raised him or her

Reply(1)
2
I'm Chris
1d ago

Just make a special padded room for the kid, close the door 🚪 lock it up 🔒with some food 🍲 and a drink 🍿 and it's all good

Reply(3)
2
Related
B100

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?

When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
B100

You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Iowa

Did you know you can actually be married in Iowa without obtaining a marriage license?. Wedding planning can be extremely stressful. Out of all of the brides I have known, they all stress out to some degree about the cost, the vendors, and/or the list of things that they must do before the ceremony, including formalizing the union by getting the wedding license from the state.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
DUBUQUE, IA
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
97ZOK

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa

(Des Moines) Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows significant changes over the past two weeks. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the previous week Iowa had full coverage of abnormally dry to D3 drought conditions across the state. Glisan says there is good news on the horizon. Glisan...
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy