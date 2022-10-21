Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
A Beginner’s Guide to Budgeting
You may have read in an article somewhere about budgeting, with a line or two expanding on that if you’re lucky. But if you’ve never made a budget before, this advice can leave you as much in the dark as if you’d been told to build your own car or singlehandedly design a spacecraft. Fortunately, making a budget is substantially easier than either of those things. It can still feel overwhelming, but the tips below can help you get started.
ADM Scholarship Foundation announces October Students of the Month
The 2022-2023 school year has begun. Along with all the academic studying, the students have celebrated homecoming with a football win against Winterset, the junior girls beat the senior girls in the annual powderpuff game, the formal dance was a hit and Sam Holloway and Geneva Timmerman were crowned the 2022 King and Queen. The ADM Marching Band received top awards at the 2022 band competition held at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Now it is time to honor the Students of the Month for October 2022. ...
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
Action News Jax
Student loan forgiveness: Court blocks plan for debt relief; what you need to know
A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, putting on hold any debt relief. The ruling comes after six states brought a suit aimed at stopping the program that cancels a portion of student loan debt for those with federally backed student loans.
verywellmind.com
What Is the ADHD Tax?
The ADHD tax is the financial toll your ADHD symptoms take. Forgot you bought all those vegetables and you just discovered them moldy in your fridge drawer? The money you spent on those now-wasted ingredients can now be filed under ADHD tax. Let’s take a look at what ADHD symptoms...
Inflation big setback for retirement savings
Inflation, which is squeezing household finances, is also pushing many Americans further behind on their retirement savings, according to a new Bankrate report.
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
