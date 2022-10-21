You may have read in an article somewhere about budgeting, with a line or two expanding on that if you’re lucky. But if you’ve never made a budget before, this advice can leave you as much in the dark as if you’d been told to build your own car or singlehandedly design a spacecraft. Fortunately, making a budget is substantially easier than either of those things. It can still feel overwhelming, but the tips below can help you get started.

