Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh
The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
More Hostility, Less Support: LGBT Youth Poll Finds Rampant In-School Harassment
The vast majority of LGBTQ students who attended school in person during the 2020-21 academic year experienced some form of harassment or assault, according to the most recent National School Climate Survey conducted by GLSEN, a national organization working to promote safe schools. More than three-fourths of respondents said they were called names or threatened, […]
I Speak Both Spanish And English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
More than 80% of LGBTQ students report feeling unsafe at school
More than 80% of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe while at school last year, according to an annual report from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network released Thursday.
Race, education play a role in how many kids women have, study says
A new study published in the journal Population Studies found that Black college-educated women have fewer children on average than white or Hispanic college-educated women. The difference between how many children college-educated white and Black women are having is mostly driven by Black women with college degrees being less likely to have a second child.
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Why Our Public School Culture Wars Will Never End
We had a lull, for a few years there, in our educational Kulturkampf. Terrorism, war, and recession ate up our attention. Cultural battles decamped to the church and courthouse, as gay marriage became the debate of a decade.But then, inexorably, the school board fights came back. Seemingly everywhere were battles over COVID-19 rules, curricula about race and gender, and, ultimately, the shape of our national identity.It’s possible we’ll resolve (or gradually abandon) these specific conflicts, settling into an embittered ceasefire like the one we’ve made for older disagreements over sex education, the teaching of evolution, and prayer on campus. Yet...
How to Learn About Jews From Jews, Rather Than the People Who Hate Them
Jews make up 2 percent of the American population, and just 0.2 percent of the world population. In practice, this means that most people have never met one. What the average person knows of Jews, they know from received cultural stereotypes, television, and the internet. The consequences of this are regularly evident in our public discourse, where ignorant and ill-intentioned ideas about Jews abound. That’s why this newsletter has spent the last three weeks covering anti-Semitism—from the Ivy League to Kanye West—and could easily continue doing so this week. But focusing on the negative ways that outsiders misrepresent Jews has the unfortunate effect of shrinking the Jewish experience to the hampered horizons of their haters. In actuality, Jews are a proud and diverse people who have thrived for millennia, and whose collective experience is far richer than simply surviving oppression. When we view Jewish existence through the lens of anti-Jewish prejudice, we lose the very elements of it that have enabled the tradition to repeatedly overcome efforts to stifle it.
Which came first, the incel or the misogynist? A new study delves into the incel mind
The term "incel," short for involuntary celibate, began life as a slur wielded online. Specifically the term refers to young, typically heterosexual men who claim they are unable to have sex because modern society, and particularly women, persecute men. In the past two decades, internet forums supercharged the idea's spread and made it into a community, replete with its own slang, ideology, and heroes.
Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
Social Inclusion and Empowerment for Disabled Youth
If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.
Psychological Factors Help Explain the January 6th Insurrection
People in a group setting develop a shared identity and foster “deindividuation”—the loss of sense of oneself as an individual. Orders by authorities can prompt people to engage in harmful actions, and, over time people may come to identify with those giving the orders. Gradual escalation makes...
American Parents Say They Prefer Sons, Act Like They Prefer Daughters
Sons and daughters each have their charms and challenges, but what gender to parents actually prefer? It’s a trickier question to answer than you might think. On one hand, historical survey data suggests that American parents’ preference for sons over daughters has remained relatively consistent for nearly a century now, with men showing a slightly stronger preference for sons than women. Fertility figures, on the other hand, tell a different story. Parents, no matter their stated preferences, stop trying to conceive after a daughter is born, implying that they’re satisfied.
