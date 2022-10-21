Read full article on original website
The great gender grade gap: Teachers give higher marks to girls than boys because they're better behaved, neater and easier to teach, study finds
Girls routinely get better grades than boys with 'identical competence' because they are neater and easier to teach, a new study has revealed. Researchers from the University of Trento in Italy compared the results of almost 40,000 students aged 15 and 16 for a series of standardised tests. They found...
weareteachers.com
21 Differentiated Instruction Strategies Every Teacher Can Use
As a teacher, you already know that every student in your classroom is different. They have their own personalities, their own likes and dislikes, and their own ways of learning best. That’s why differentiated instruction strategies are so important. They give every kid a chance to succeed by adapting the learning to fit their needs. Add these differentiated instruction strategies to your teacher toolkit so you can pull them out and use them as needed.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Slate
Can I Tell My Son’s Teacher That Her Behavior Point System Is Garbage?
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
More Philadelphia schools could soon go 'phone free'
Twenty-two schools already have the locking pouches made by Yondr.
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely
In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
