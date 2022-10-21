ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

weareteachers.com

21 Differentiated Instruction Strategies Every Teacher Can Use

As a teacher, you already know that every student in your classroom is different. They have their own personalities, their own likes and dislikes, and their own ways of learning best. That’s why differentiated instruction strategies are so important. They give every kid a chance to succeed by adapting the learning to fit their needs. Add these differentiated instruction strategies to your teacher toolkit so you can pull them out and use them as needed.
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Slate

Can I Tell My Son’s Teacher That Her Behavior Point System Is Garbage?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
HackerNoon

Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely

In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
theodysseyonline.com

College Classes VS. High School Classes

It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!

