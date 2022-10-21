Equal parts impractical and comical, the low-effort snack-as-garnish shows no signs of slowing. Like the loaded Bloody Mary, the popcorn garnish feels calibrated to be seen; if a Martini appears sleek and unassuming, the popcorn-dressed drink arrives ready for an audience. In its most restrained form, a few kernels sit on a skewer or rest on an elegant layer of dark chocolate, to be eaten quickly lest they go soggy. But in its more showy versions, the popcorn-garnished cocktail appears like Santa at the start of his route: burdened with a cup of popcorn so large or so heaping that it looks comical next to the glass to which it’s affixed.

