Bats are portrayed as spooky creatures at Halloween, but they actually have really important jobs. Some bats are pollinators, some control insect populations, and some help disperse seeds. There are over 1,300 species of bats, ten species live in Maryland. Bats are the only mammal to fly, they are very social, and they live in colonies. The majority of Mother bats give birth to one baby, called a pup, who is breastfed in infancy. Like cats, bats are very clean animals; they spend time in the colony grooming themselves and each other. Over 300 species of fruit depend on bats as pollinators. Without bats, we could say goodbye to avocados, mangoes, and bananas. Bats can eat their body weight in insects in one night.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO