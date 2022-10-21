Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Related
talbotspy.org
The Peter and Hanna Woicke Collection: “Reading Dog” Comes to Chestertown
The first of twenty-four sculptures donated by Peter and Hanna Woicke of St. Michaels was unveiled Saturday at the Kent County Public Library. Fitting for a community that supports the arts and loves its dogs, “Reading Dog” by Massachusetts sculptor Jay Lagemann is a fanciful, floppy-eared bronze canine standing on its hind legs and reading a book.
talbotspy.org
A Month of Respect for Bats by Kate Emery General
Bats are portrayed as spooky creatures at Halloween, but they actually have really important jobs. Some bats are pollinators, some control insect populations, and some help disperse seeds. There are over 1,300 species of bats, ten species live in Maryland. Bats are the only mammal to fly, they are very social, and they live in colonies. The majority of Mother bats give birth to one baby, called a pup, who is breastfed in infancy. Like cats, bats are very clean animals; they spend time in the colony grooming themselves and each other. Over 300 species of fruit depend on bats as pollinators. Without bats, we could say goodbye to avocados, mangoes, and bananas. Bats can eat their body weight in insects in one night.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Free Library Invites You to Celebrate Day of the Dead
Talbot County Free Library will be hosting a Día De Los Muertos (Day of The Dead) event to celebrate the life of loved ones who have passed away. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the Easton Library meeting room. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to look at altars created by Talbot County Free Library staff.
talbotspy.org
The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers
The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO. “We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
talbotspy.org
Oceanographer Mike Sieracki Joins UMCES as Horn Point Laboratory Director
Dr. Michael (Mike) Sieracki has been selected as the new director of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s (UMCES) Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, Maryland. A leading oceanographer, Sieracki takes the helm from longtime director Mike Roman, who is stepping down after 20 years to continue his ocean research as a faculty member. Sieracki will be officially joining UMCES on November 14.
talbotspy.org
Capturing Frederick Douglass’s Vision: A Chat with Photographer Jeff McGuiness
After moving to St. Michaels after a long and successful law career, Jeff McGuiness set out to catch up on many things he had missed out on during his professional life. The first was to return to his passion for photography which he abandoned after serving as an Air Force photographer to enter law school. The other was catching up on his reading, beginning with David Blight’s award-winning biography of Frederick Douglass a few years back.
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): County Alive by Howard Freedlander
After 44 years in Talbot County, I never would have envisioned that ten candidates, five Democratic and five Republicans, would compete for the five county seats. And so it is in 2022. I keep returning to the same word: “impressive.” Democracy, as defined by civic engagement, is prospering in Talbot...
talbotspy.org
Mid-Atlantic Symphony Presents “Eight Seasons” in November
Presenting Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (a combined Eight Seasons) on the same program seems to be a very logical pairing – and that is precisely why the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s November program will feature violinist Igor Yuzefovich’s version of these two works. Although composed centuries apart – Vivaldi’s work from 1716 to 1725 and Piazzolla’s from 1965 to 1970 – the two works perfectly represent nature’s seasons in the composers’ respective times and hemispheres.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs
Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
talbotspy.org
57th Wye Parish Christmas Bazaar Returns from Two-Year Covid Shutdown
The traditional Wye Parish Christmas Bazaar, interrupted in 2020 and 2021 by Covid, returns this year on Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to the Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, MD. Once again, Christmas shoppers will be able to find those bargain-priced, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and decorations for which the Bazaar has been locally famous for more than half a century.
