dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
Video: Walk through the Haunted Yard in Parma
The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Gage is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
foodgressing.com
Cleveland Restaurant Week Fall 2022: Highlights, Dates
Cleveland Restaurant Week Fall 2022 returns November 1 – 12. Things to know about Cleveland Restaurant Week Fall 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to...
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club hosted Sunday fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland hosted a watch party for the Browns vs. Ravens game today in support of a local Cleveland icon. The fundraiser was put together for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams, who is suffering from medical problems. While Adams was not...
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
spectrumnews1.com
Tires and brakes more expensive, harder to find heading into winter
CLEVELAND — Moe Hindey is the co-owner of CLE Auto Service. He’s been around plenty of wheel wells in his career. Brake rotors are also harder to find, due to supply chain issues. Jobs can take longer due to waiting for parts. Hindey said tires are more expensive...
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Cleveland bike shop owner hit by car. He's pushing for safer streets.
An advocate for safer, more bike-friendly streets in the city of Cleveland is now speaking out after he became the victim of a hit-and-run while riding his bike home Monday evening.
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Remembering Kevin Kelly, Remarkable Cleveland Actor and Director, Dead at the Age of 65
A joyful, and hilarious, force of nature on and off the stage
spectrumnews1.com
Fashion show for cancer awareness to hold its third event this Saturday
CLEVELAND — The third-annual Be Elegantly Strong Throughout Cancer Awareness Fashion Show, in partnership with the BEST Community Resource Center, will be held on Saturday at the LaSalle Theater. What You Need To Know. Fashion show hosted for cancer awareness to be held Saturday at 6 p.m. It is...
