Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That’s up from $20,500 this year. People aged 50 and over, which have the option to make additional “catch-up” contributions to 401(k) and similar plans, will be able to contribute up to $7,500 next year, up from $6,500 this year. That’s means a 401(k) saver who is 50 or older can contribute a maximum of $30,000 to their retirement plan in 2023. The IRS also raised the 2023 annual contribution limits on individual retirement arrangements, or IRAs, to $6,500, up from $6,000 this year. The IRA “catch-up” contribution limit remains at $1,000, as it’s not subject to an annual cost of living adjustment, the IRS said.
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
As a member of both the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Small Business Committee, I have worked with my colleagues over the last two years to provide rigorous oversight and, at times, to investigate, the $1.5 trillion in Small Business Administration (SBA) loan and grant programs and the more than $650 billion in Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits issued since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one single investment is “best” for all investors. This particularly applies to annuities, which aren’t appropriate for a wide range of investors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. In a nutshell, annuities are...
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
How much does it cost to get by in retirement? Not a whole lot less than it does before retirement. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend $52,141 a year, on average. That’s according to the latest federal data on consumer spending, which is for 2021.
