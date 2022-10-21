Read full article on original website
What Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans
As a result of advocacy by Native American activists, many states and localities now observe the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of -- or in addition to -- Columbus Day. Here's the history behind Indigenous Peoples' Day, and what it means to Native Americans.
Sorry, fellow Italian-Americans: Columbus was a thug. But the church was the big problem
Despite my Italian heritage, I don't understand the adulation that some Italian-Americans continue to bestow on Christopher Columbus, who, as history demonstrates, was less a hero than a thug, exploiting and enslaving indigenous peoples. But the real culprit behind the subjugation of non-European peoples across the globe wasn't an individual,...
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history
This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it. Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Opinion: Christopher Columbus was No Hero
Columbus Day is one of the most contested American holidays, and for a good reason. It is celebrated as a federal holiday and is meant to rejoice in Christopher Columbus’ arrival on the American coast on October 12, 1492. However, what many forget is that the year marked unforeseen tragedy. What it contains is a gory tale of genocide. American is built on the bodies of Native Americans sacrificed to make room for Caucasians. It does well to dig into the atrocities that Christopher bought with himself in 1492.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
DIY Photography
Photographer Chris Ranier spends 40 years capturing sacred sites and moments across the world
Chris Rainier, a documentary photographer and National Geographic explorer, has been devoted to exploring and understanding the sacred. What does sacred mean for different people and different cultures from all corners of the globe? Is it a landscape, a nature’s wonder, a man-made building, or a language?. Searching for...
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe
Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.
World
The Picasso paradox: Museums grapple with how to remember the artist’s complicated legacy
"Bust of a smiling woman," 1901, by Pablo Picasso, at the Reina Sofía Museum. Last September, at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain, commemorations ahead of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death began with a warning:. “Picasso must stop being the Picasso we’ve always known...
ancientpages.com
What Is A Mural Of Tepoztēcatl, Aztec Rabbit God Of Alcohol Doing In A Mexican Church?
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A mural of an Aztec rabbit God of alcohol is not something anyone expected to across inside a church, but that's exactly what surprised workers experienced in Mexico. A team of restorers commissioned to repair the building's main structure was astounded when the workers suddenly noticed pre-Hispanic iconography in a Catholic Church in Tepotzlán, Mexico.
