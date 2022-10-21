ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of

Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

How to avoid buying a car flooded by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hundreds of thousands of cars damaged by Hurricane Ian are about to hit the market, according to CARFAX. Many of those cars were declared totaled by the car owner's insurance company. From there the insurance companies sell the cars off to salvage companies.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season

Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

3 Tampa Bay Area Resorts Are Voted Best In Florida

3 Tampa Bay area resorts are voted best in Florida. A new survey is out about the top resorts in Florida and three of the resorts around the Tampa Bay area have made the list of the top 15. Florida has 1,200 miles of coastline and 660 miles of beaches,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
FLORIDA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy