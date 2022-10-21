Read full article on original website
Florida Housing Market Seeing Higher Inventory Up, Rising Median Prices
Florida’s housing market reported increased inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in September and 3Q 2022 compared to a year ago, despite impacts from Hurricane Ian, which struck southwest Florida on Sept. 28, according to Florida Realtors latest housing data. Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. O’Connor noted that...
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of
Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.
Protect all drivers: AAA wants to expand Florida’s ‘Move Over’ laws
ORLANDO, Fla. — When it come comes to protecting all drivers on the road, AAA is calling for stricter laws to keep people safe on the side of the road. AAA is launching its “Move Over for Me” campaign, in effort to broaden awareness and strengthen the Move Over law to protect all drivers on the roadside.
click orlando
What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again, Citizens CEO says
The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian.
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
5 Surprisingly Affordable Retirement Communities
Retirement can be a glorious stage of life for many folks, but it also heralds a time when finances tend to become much tighter since people generally stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get...
cbs12.com
How to avoid buying a car flooded by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hundreds of thousands of cars damaged by Hurricane Ian are about to hit the market, according to CARFAX. Many of those cars were declared totaled by the car owner's insurance company. From there the insurance companies sell the cars off to salvage companies.
The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season
Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
WESH
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
townandtourist.com
15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
No Jackpot Winners In Saturday’s Powerball Drawing, Florida Players Now Have Chance At $610M
Powerball players awaited the numbers for the $580 million drawing on Saturday night. However, there were no jackpot winners as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to the Powerball website. The Powerball numbers in the October 22 drawing were 19,
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
click orlando
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
995qyk.com
3 Tampa Bay Area Resorts Are Voted Best In Florida
3 Tampa Bay area resorts are voted best in Florida. A new survey is out about the top resorts in Florida and three of the resorts around the Tampa Bay area have made the list of the top 15. Florida has 1,200 miles of coastline and 660 miles of beaches,...
click orlando
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
