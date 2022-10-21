ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

6 Easiest Credit Cards To Get

Although credit cards are the root of so much toxic debt in America, they can also provide a roadmap back to the path of good credit if your score takes a beating. If you can get approved for a credit...
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
ValueWalk

accidentally put wrong income on credit card application

Now what? Don’t panic – you can do a few things to minimize the damage. It is crucial to call the credit card issuer as soon as you realize your mistake and let them know what happened. They may ask for some additional documentation to verify your income. Still, as long as you’re honest about the situation, there’s no need to worry about being denied a card.
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
The Penny Hoarder

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers

An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Tri-City Herald

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
CNET

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit

The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
ValueWalk

Credit Cards: How to Withdraw Cash From Credit Card Without Fees

Most things in the world can now be paid for with a single swipe or tap on your phone. But still, there are some situations when you need cash but your bank account doesn’t have the required balance. You can’t seem to find a way to get cash from your credit card without getting charged. Charges for withdrawing cash from your credit card can quickly add up, leaving you with less money in your pocket.
