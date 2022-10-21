Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Sen. Ron Johnson Comes Under Fire, Family Wrote Off Entire Private Plane Purchase Price
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has come under fire for the fact that his adult children wrote off the entire purchase price of a private plane on tax forms. Credit: Tom Sowerby (Getty Images)
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Kinzinger says holding Trump in criminal contempt ‘a bridge we cross when we get there’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, on Sunday said it would be possible to hold former President Trump in criminal contempt if he doesn’t respond to the panel’s subpoena. “Look, that’s a bridge we cross if...
Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado Senate candidate after 2024 remarks
Former President Trump on Monday lashed out at Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea in a post through his Truth Social platform, calling the Republican candidate “stupid” after O’Dea said he would campaign against Trump should the former president make another White House run. “There’s this RINO...
Pence on backing Trump in 2024: ‘There might be somebody else I prefer more’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday hinted at his own plans for 2024 as he dodged a question about voting for former President Trump in the next election. “Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more,” Pence said with a smile during an appearance at Georgetown University.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Trump-Appointed Judges Once Again Rule Against Ally of Former President
The court panel, which includes Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant, say Lindsay Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia.
Sasse likely to resign from Senate, putting all eyes on Ricketts
The Nebraska Republican is likely to accept the University of Florida presidency and leave Congress in the near future, according to two people familiar with his plans.
‘Trump is an unparalleled danger’ Woodward warns, following hours of interviews – live
Washington Post reporter says Trump continues to pursue ‘seditious conspiracy’ to overturn the 2020 election
Two in three support legalizing marijuana: survey
Two in three Americans support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to a new Monmouth University survey. About 68 percent of Americans support legalizing at least a small amount of the drug for personal use, including 76 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 52 percent of Republicans. The...
MSNBC
Democrats take aim at Ron Johnson’s Jan. 6 vulnerability
As recently as last week, Politico noted that the Jan. 6 attack has been “mostly absent” from the midterm elections, with neither party focusing on the insurrectionist violence as part of their campaign pitches. And while the report was accurate, there’s fresh evidence that the pro-Trump riot isn’t completely irrelevant in the 2022 cycle.
Sunday shows preview: Inflation unrelenting weeks before midterms; Jan. 6 committee formally serves Trump
Just over two weeks out from the midterm elections, unrelenting inflation and the Jan. 6 committee’s official subpoena of former President Trump are likely to dominate this week’s Sunday talk show circuit. Inflation continued to accelerate for the second straight month in September, as last week’s report showed,...
Comments / 0