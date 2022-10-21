ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Hill

Two in three support legalizing marijuana: survey

Two in three Americans support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to a new Monmouth University survey. About 68 percent of Americans support legalizing at least a small amount of the drug for personal use, including 76 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 52 percent of Republicans. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Democrats take aim at Ron Johnson’s Jan. 6 vulnerability

As recently as last week, Politico noted that the Jan. 6 attack has been “mostly absent” from the midterm elections, with neither party focusing on the insurrectionist violence as part of their campaign pitches. And while the report was accurate, there’s fresh evidence that the pro-Trump riot isn’t completely irrelevant in the 2022 cycle.
WISCONSIN STATE

