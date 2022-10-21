You’d think anyone who experiences a migraine would rush to the doctor to find out what’s going on. But that isn’t necessarily the case. Less than 40% of men with migraine symptoms have gotten them diagnosed by a doctor. That means they’re out there on their own trying to figure out the right way to deal with the pain, something experts wish they wouldn’t do. “When it comes to who you should see about a migraine, start by seeing anybody!” says Juliana VanderPluym, MD, assistant professor and consultant in the department of neurology within the division of headache at the Mayo Clinic Arizona. “A lot of people never talk to their doctor about headaches because they assume everybody gets them and they aren’t worth mentioning, but they are.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO