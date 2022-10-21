Read full article on original website
powerofpositivity.com
18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore
Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
Medical News Today
Vitamin B1 may decrease the chances of migraine headaches
Migraine headaches can be debilitating and difficult to treat. Researchers are still working to discover factors that influence migraine development and the best ways to treat and prevent these headaches. A recent study found that diets high in the B vitamin thiamine were associated with a decreased risk of migraine....
When Should You Be Concerned About Thyroid Nodules?
According to the British Thyroid Foundation, the thyroid gland — which is situated in the neck — produces the thyroid hormones known as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones travel to the bloodstream and influence how your cells and tissues work. However, thyroid disorders, such as the abnormal growth of thyroid cells, can occur in some people. These are known as thyroid nodules (via The American Thyroid Association). Most thyroid nodules are non-cancerous — however, a small number are.
HealthCentral.com
What Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Feel Like?
From achy joints to dry eyes, here’s what you may expect to feel when experiencing RA symptoms. Unless you’re living it, it’s hard to know exactly what having rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease, is really like. For those who think they may have RA, or those already diagnosed who are concerned about a flare-up, learning about what RA symptoms may actually feel like can be a huge benefit. That’s because recognizing RA symptoms quickly can help you get treatment—or adjust an existing treatment plan—faster, which helps reduce the amount of long-term damage to your body.
Men's Health
Think You Have Migraines? How to Know for Sure.
It’s natural to equate migraines with super intense headaches, but they can actually be so much more. “Our understanding of migraines has really evolved—we used to consider it to be a headache disorder, but as we learn more, we understand there is so much more to migraine than headaches,” says Juliana VanderPluym, MD, assistant professor and consultant in the department of neurology within the division of headache at the Mayo Clinic Arizona. That can make figuring out whether or not you’re experiencing a migraine a little tricky.
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
A finger that "locks" can be a telltale sign of another condition: Diabetes.
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Dysmenorrhea Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
If you have a uterus, chances are good it gives you some grief in one form or another roughly once a month. Even completely "normal" periods can come with a slew of unpleasant symptoms, including mood swings, breast tenderness, out-of-control cravings, and difficulty sleeping (via the Cleveland Clinic). But menstrual cramps are perhaps the most common period-related complaint women report. In fact, a 2012 study published in the Journal of Pain Research found that 43.1% of respondents reported pain with every period, while another 41% experienced pain during some periods.
Medical News Today
Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?
Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Cortisone
What if there was one magical shot that could treat pain, arthritis, and inflammation? And what if, for those who have a needle phobia, that shot could instead be made into convenient pills and creams? Well, that's sort of the case with cortisone. According to Mayo Clinic, cortisone injected into...
hippocraticpost.com
Joint pain: Symptom of Menopause
Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido and low mood are all commonly recognised menopausal symptoms, yet joint pain affects as many as 40% of all menopausal women and joint stiffness is the most common contributor to impairment of quality of life and work in women of a menopausal age.
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
Men's Health
What Everyone with Migraines Should Know About Alcohol
Everyone has had a headache after a night of one too many whiskeys, but for people with migraines, even one drink can trigger a debilitating attack. Around a third of people with migraines have had them tipped off by booze, often within a few hours of knocking one back. But don’t relax too much if the migraine doesn’t happen right away. “You can also get a whopping migraine headache the day after drinking,” says Ira Turner, MD, neurologist and headache specialist in New York. “That could be triggered by the alcohol withdrawal.”
Men's Health
Who Should You See About Your Migraines?
You’d think anyone who experiences a migraine would rush to the doctor to find out what’s going on. But that isn’t necessarily the case. Less than 40% of men with migraine symptoms have gotten them diagnosed by a doctor. That means they’re out there on their own trying to figure out the right way to deal with the pain, something experts wish they wouldn’t do. “When it comes to who you should see about a migraine, start by seeing anybody!” says Juliana VanderPluym, MD, assistant professor and consultant in the department of neurology within the division of headache at the Mayo Clinic Arizona. “A lot of people never talk to their doctor about headaches because they assume everybody gets them and they aren’t worth mentioning, but they are.”
