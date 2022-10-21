Read full article on original website
A Scottish nightclub now runs on renewable energy generated from the body heat on its dancefloor
A few years ago, Andrew Fleming-Brown—the managing director of SWG3, a Glasgow arts venue—realized that his company wasn't doing enough to support sustainability. Then, a solution presented itself. "We realized that our audiences could be our source of energy," he told The Guardian. To make his vision a reality, Fleming-Brown got in touch with inventor David Townsend and his geothermal energy consultancy company, TownRock Energy. It took them a little over a year to come up with Bodyheat, a system that creates renewable energy from body heat generated on the dancefloor.
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
A wind turbine just smashed a global energy record—and it’s recyclable
The Siemens Gamesa turbine generated 359 megawatt-hours in just 24 hours. Siemens GamesaThe new offshore turbine could power a Model 3 Tesla for over 1 million miles.
Sunrise brief: U.S. corporate funding of solar reached $18.7 billion through nine months this year
Xendee microgrid design platform update includes Inflation Reduction Act incentives The software offers tools to apply the many incentives in the IRA throughout the modeling process. U.S. corporate funding of solar reached $18.7 billion through nine months this year Mercom Capital Group’s Q3 report shows 51 GW of solar projects...
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
National Grid to pay households more to use off-peak power
Homes with smart meters to be paid £3 per KW hour to boost use at night and take strain off power grid
Hydrogen’s role in easing solar curtailment
Curtailment is a rising threat to solar PV, exacerbated by antiquated grids and a power system in transition. But green hydrogen electrolysis is emerging as a potential solution to the problem, taking excess solar and converting it into hydrogen for either long-duration storage or use by other industries, writes Alissa Tripp, senior research and commercial analyst at Octopus Hydrogen.
Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $514 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to stop your dependence on the power grid for running your home? Well, Renogy’s 400W solar off-grid kit has the ability to deliver up to 1,600Wh of power per day with just four hours of direct sunlight, making it a pretty stout setup for the 2022 low price of $514. Normally $600 or more, this discount likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings before they’re gone. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
New Zealand may be the first country to carbon price cow farts
The policy proposal has been met with mixed responses. PexelsLivestock is a significant contributor to carbon emissions—and now the industry could pay.
US awards $2.8 billion in grants for EV batteries to North Dakota, 11 other states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical […]
Financial Sector Performs Poorly in EcoAct Climate Report
EcoAct, an Atos company, has today released its 12th Annual Corporate Climate Reporting Performance Report. Despite rapid progress in 2021 during the lead up to COP26, the 2022 report, which assesses how international businesses across the FTSE, DOW, DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and IBEX are tackling climate-related sustainability challenges, found that less than half (48%) of FTSE 100 businesses achieved Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C, in comparison to 72% in 2021.
Climate activists target Volkswagen, glue hands to facility floor
Nine environmental activists in Germany have glued themselves to the floor at a Porsche pavilion in a hunger strike, protesting what they call a climate emergency. The target this time is Volkswagen. The activists are calling on Germany to introduce cheaper public transport tickets and to set speed limits on...
Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals
Batteries and other electricity storage technologies are key to making the transition away from fossil fuels possible. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), meeting the world’s climate and renewable energy goals will require approximately 10,000 gigawatt hours of energy storage technology, including batteries. To help the world meet...
Quinone flow battery for grid-scale renewables storage now close to commercial viability
U.S. startup Quino Energy, a spinoff of Harvard University, said it recently raised $3.3 million from a group of investors led by Japanese venture capital firm Anri. The sum collected through the funding round, which also involved Argentina’s Techint Group, will add to the $4.58 million grant that Quino Energy had previously secured from the US Department of Energy (DoE).
‘We need help now’: UK hospitality warns of ‘tidal wave’ of closures as crises loom
After lockdown closures, supply and staffing issues, inflation and high energy bills could be fatal for many businesses
