This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
nuhuskies.com
Huskies Set for Clash with Monmouth
BOSTON— With a CAA regular season title on the line, the Northeastern women's soccer team will travel to Monmouth on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. on FloFC. The Huskies and Hawks are tied atop the CAA table, with each side owning a 5-1-2 record in conference, the winner of the game will clinch the CAA regular season title.
nuhuskies.com
Huskies Swim to Victory Over MIT
FULL RESULTS (PDF) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – — The Northeastern swimming and diving team picked up a win over MIT (181-119) on Saturday afternoon at Zesiger Center Pool. On the swimming side, sophomore Hannah Seward and freshman Anna Verlander had a strong day for the Huskies. Seward picked up wins in the 100 Fly (56.13) and 100 Yard IM (1:00.55), and Verlander won the 100 Yard Back (56.41) and the 200 Yard Back (2:03.01). The Huskies also had a strong day on the boards with senior Lauren O'Sullivan picking up a victory in the 1M Dive (229.80), and junior Lizzie Meschisen won the 3M Dive (255.25).
nuhuskies.com
No. 12/14 Northeastern Falls to No. 19/20 UMass Lowell
BOSTON -- The No. 12/14 Northeastern Huskies fell in a close battle to the UMass Lowell River Hawks, 3-2, on Saturday night at Matthews Arena. Justin Hryckowian tied the game, 1-1, just over the halfway point in the first period for the Huskies. On a quick one-timer from the left side, Hryckowian tallied his third of the season. Cam Lund and Jeremie Bucheler were credited the assists.
nuhuskies.com
No. 3 Huskies Tripped Up by Maine
ORONO, Maine— The No. 3 Northeastern women's hockey team fell to the University of Maine Black Bears, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Alfond Arena. Maine's (5-4-0, 3-1-0 HEA) Grace Heiting scored the game's lone goal at the 8:39 mark in the first period. The Huskies (7-1-0, 5-1-0 HEA) were unable to find the equalizer and finished without a goal for the first time since Oct. 9, 2021 against Providence.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
historicjamestowne.org
William & Mary’s Early Music Ensemble Performance
William & Mary’s Early Music Ensemble Performance. William & Mary’s Early Music Ensemble plays Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music on period instruments. Our collection includes recorders (8 sizes), viols (3 sizes), lutes, vielle, gothic harp, hurdy-gurdy, rebec, rauschpfeife, krummhorns, cornamuses, a quintet of gemshorns, cornetto, baroque oboe, baroque flute, baroque bows for string players, and access to several harpsichords and a 1740 organ housed in the Wren Chapel pitched at a =417 and in fifth-comma meantone tuning. Some students play their own old instruments, including baroque violin and baroque flute.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
NBC12
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell
‘Something’s gotta stop’: Police investigate after weapons found at central Virginia schools. How to find family-friendly fall activities in Central Va.
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia as well as performers are scheduled to attend
sancerresatsunset.com
Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide
Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
Richmond Bacon Festival cancelled due to rainy forecast
The RVA Bacon Festival is cancelled for this weekend following a report of rain.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
Virginia OSHA officer investigating Dinwiddie chemistry classroom fire
A Virginia Occupational Health and Safety Officer is investigating a chemistry classroom fire that burned four students, according to a public records request.
'Uniquely made' Virginia woman: 'God has been so good'
From the moment 24-year-old Taylor Harris was born, family, friends and doctors were concerned about the journey she faced ahead.
WAVY News 10
Manor High dismisses early after bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Manor High School in Portsmouth dismissed early, at 11:45 a.m. Friday, after a bomb threat was called in to the school’s main office. In a message to families, school officials said the school was immediately evacuated as a precaution. School officials said they chose...
