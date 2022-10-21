ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Clotilda documentary premiere draws major crowds to Mobile's Saenger Theater

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws

More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: The story of Joshua and moving forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua. Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly shoots brother Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
