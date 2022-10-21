Read full article on original website
‘Remarkable persistence’: Mobile LGBTQ nightclub, B-Bob’s, celebrates 30th anniversary
Brand Leege will celebrate the 100th anniversary of his family’s shoe repair business this weekend by doing absolutely nothing. He wouldn’t want it any other way. “I’m going home,” said Leege, owner of the Dauphine Shoeteria. “Putting my feet up.”. But directly across the street...
utv44.com
Clotilda documentary premiere draws major crowds to Mobile's Saenger Theater
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.
Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws
More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
Atmore Advance
Atmore First Assembly of God honors, celebrates pastors’ ministries Sunday
Atmore First Assembly of God celebrated the 51-year ministry of Pastors Don and Sara Davis Oct. 23 at its 11 a.m. service. Don and Sara began their ministry in Atmore in 1987. Prior to coming to Atmore, Don and Sara served some 13 years in Sylacauga. In addition to musical...
Friends carry legacy of beloved Mobile runner 1 month after tragedy, questions linger on crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25. From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras […]
Faith Time: The story of Joshua and moving forward
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua. Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
WKRG
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Family hopes increased reward brings answers in missing man case in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of a missing man in Mobile County hope a larger reward will finally solve a case. They hope to finally find out what happened to Marcus Chestang nearly a year and a half ago. For this family, it’s been anguish not knowing what’s happened to a man who […]
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Man allegedly shoots brother Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
Alabama woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
