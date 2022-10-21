ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic 95.5

Cynthia Bailey Says Peter Thomas Reached Out To Her After The Divorce

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgBc4_0ihvMSft00

Source: Bravo / Getty


Will Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas ever get back together?

Cynthia Bailey opened up about her ex-husband, Peter Thomas reaching out to her after her divorce announcement with Mike Hill .

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Peter reached out to me,” Bailey said to Page Six at BravoCon 2022. “He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Thomas and Bailey were married for seven years before divorcing in 2017 and later getting with Hill in 2018. Mike Hill and Cynthia announced their divorce last week and are said to be on good terms.

“Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old. So that was all a lot of stress for me,” Bailey said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]

SEE: Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Make A Joint Statement & Confirming Divorce

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wARxD_0ihvMSft00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cynthia Bailey breaks her silence on Mike Hill cheating allegations, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: “Real Housewife” Cynthia Bailey is addressing the rumor that Mike Hill cheated on her before their split. Ginuwine passed out after a Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong. And Christopher Meloni is embracing his newfound status as a “zaddy.” We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
Page Six

Cynthia Bailey addresses rumor Mike Hill cheated before divorce filing

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey denied rumors that cheating played a role in her split from estranged husband Mike Hill. The Bravo star, 55, addressed the speculation in her first interview since telling fans she filed for divorce on Wednesday. “There was no infidelity to my knowledge....
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband of 27 Years Files for Divorce, Citing 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

Perry Greene and Marjorie Taylor married in August of 1995 and share three children Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage to the Georgia representative, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. Perry Greene, who wed Marjorie in August of 1995, claimed his marriage with her was "irretrievably broken." The couple share three children, none of whom are minors, according to the divorce filing. The petition clarified that Perry and Marjorie "previously separated and remain in a bona fide state of separation." Marjorie confirmed to the court that...
GEORGIA STATE
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy