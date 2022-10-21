Read full article on original website
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Wrap Up Final Round at 52nd Furman Intercollegiate
Greenville, S.C.- The High Point men's golf team completed competition at the Furman Intercollegiate today. The Panthers finished 14th out of 16 teams during the two-day, 54-hole event, finishing with a team score of a twenty-nine over par 881. Gregor Meyer was the Panthers top finisher, shooting an even par 213 for the tournament to put him in 15th place on the individual leader board. Meyer shot a 1-under par 70 in the second round, after opening his first day with a even par 71 in round one. He shot a 1-over par 72 in round three to finish with a total score of 213.
High Point University Athletics
Women's Golf Finishes Fall Schedule at Charlotte Invitational
The High Point women's golf team will head to Concord, N.C. to compete in the Charlotte Invitational, hosted by UNC Charlotte. This will be High Point's final tournament of its fall schedule. Event Info. Monday October 24-Tuesday October 25, - Charlotte Invitational (Concord, N.C.) Live Scoring | Cabarrus Country Club.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College football smoked again in 43-15 loss to Wake Forest
#!3 Wake Forest squashed Boston College 43-15 in Winston-Salem. After taking an early three point lead on their second possession, the Eagles were only able to flirt with a comeback as the rest of the contest progressed. Sam Hartman came down to lead a 10 play, 75 yard drive on...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener
Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
WXII 12
MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS halftime crew called out on social media for not knowing about Clemson tradition
If you cover college football for a living, you should probably know something about college football. Clemson picked up a come-from-behind 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday to move to 8-0 the season. At halftime of the Ole Miss-LSU game on CBS, the halftime crew for CBS expressed shock during...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'
It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022
Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
Guilfordian
Jams Deli is the jam for Guilford College students
As an out-of-state Guilford student who is a foodie, I had trouble navigating the food options in Greensboro and near the College. Then I realized that Greensboro has many diverse, budget-friendly options for places to eat. There are plenty of options across from Guilford’s campus, but one in particular offers quick, inexpensive and delicious comfort food: Jams Deli.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
