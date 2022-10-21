ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Wrap Up Final Round at 52nd Furman Intercollegiate

Greenville, S.C.- The High Point men's golf team completed competition at the Furman Intercollegiate today. The Panthers finished 14th out of 16 teams during the two-day, 54-hole event, finishing with a team score of a twenty-nine over par 881. Gregor Meyer was the Panthers top finisher, shooting an even par 213 for the tournament to put him in 15th place on the individual leader board. Meyer shot a 1-under par 70 in the second round, after opening his first day with a even par 71 in round one. He shot a 1-over par 72 in round three to finish with a total score of 213.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Women's Golf Finishes Fall Schedule at Charlotte Invitational

The High Point women's golf team will head to Concord, N.C. to compete in the Charlotte Invitational, hosted by UNC Charlotte. This will be High Point's final tournament of its fall schedule. Event Info. Monday October 24-Tuesday October 25, - Charlotte Invitational (Concord, N.C.) Live Scoring | Cabarrus Country Club.
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener

Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
ELON, NC
WXII 12

MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
REIDSVILLE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
CLEMSON, SC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
LEXINGTON, NC
Albany Herald

TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'

It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022

Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Guilfordian

Jams Deli is the jam for Guilford College students

As an out-of-state Guilford student who is a foodie, I had trouble navigating the food options in Greensboro and near the College. Then I realized that Greensboro has many diverse, budget-friendly options for places to eat. There are plenty of options across from Guilford’s campus, but one in particular offers quick, inexpensive and delicious comfort food: Jams Deli.
GREENSBORO, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy