According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.

Here's their list and my take on each pick:

1. Fort Collins

It's no surprise to find Fort Collins at the top of the Forbes list. It's filled with energy and life as an outdoor recreation hub, a college town, a spot for young professionals, and a great place to raise a family. The Old Town district makes for the perfect evening of entertainment on a summer night and the many trails keep the local population active. Plus, it's one of the few Colorado spots that's got plenty of water nearby – in the form of Horsetooth Reservoir. In my opinion, a worthy selection for the top spot, indeed.

2. Denver

Denver is Denver. If you want big city life in Colorado, this is really the only place to find it. Because of its unique ability to offer this style of living, it definitely belongs somewhere on this list because it is truly unmatched in that regard.

3. Colorado Springs

I'm a bit biased in regard to Colorado Springs, but I'll always think this city deserves a place on the top of most 'best American cities' lists. Tucked against the foothills of Pikes Peak, it's hard to beat the mix of city life and adventure that Olympic City, USA brings to the table. Does Colorado Springs have the same level of city life that Denver does? No – nothing close. But, that can be a great thing in so many ways.

4. Grand Junction

Located on the often overlooked Western Slope of Colorado, Grand Junction deserves more attention that it gets – granted, the locals are probably fine with that. Uncrowded trails and temperate weather make this a great place to be year-round. It's close to skiing and a stunning natural landscape. Expect this city to start booming in years to come as the world catches on.

5. Greeley

Not gonna lie – I found the Greeley inclusion a bit odd. It's one of the Colorado cities I'm pretty unfamiliar with and you don't hear much about it. Thankfully, one of the OutThere Colorado team members spent significant time living there. According to him, the arts scene is particularly cool, making this spot a sort of a hidden gem (just check out this video of a band performing with the local philharmonic orchestra). Plus, it's 45 minutes from Denver and Fort Collins and home to WeldWerks Brewing – one of the best places for a craft beer in the state.

6. Boulder

There's no doubt about it, Boulder delivers that picturesque Colorado lifestyle that people dream of – if you can afford it. While it's one of the most expensive places to live in the state, it's also got the best of many worlds. Outdoor recreation is right outside of your front door, while Denver can be reached with a short drive. The restaurant scene is filled with great options, while the college scene brings a layer of life and vibrance to the local entertainment atmosphere. But again, that barrier to entry is the cost of living here – Forbes puts the estimated monthly expenses for a family of four at around $9,000, which is higher than any other spot on their list.

7. Durango

Outdoor recreation and Durango go hand-in-hand. It's close to skiing, water, hiking trails, massive mountains, and ample wilderness space for camping, plus its location far from any major city means its not as crowded as other outdoor recreation hubs of a similar size around the state. It's also home to a great restaurant scene. In my opinion, this spot belongs on any list of great places to live in Colorado.

8. Pueblo

Good ol' Pueblo – sure to turn heads when readers reach this point of the article and find that this city is included on the list. That being said, I'm here to tell you that Pueblo is a bit underrated. Not only is it one of the most affordable cities to call home in Colorado, it's also home to Lake Pueblo, which is great for those that love activities like boating, water sports, and jet skis. It's also a city on the rise. Get in while it's still cheap.

Find the full breakdown of the numbers behind these Forbes selections here.