ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluevalleypost.com

Park Place apartment complex and office building in Leawood up for sale

Both buildings sit just off Town Center Drive, along the angled northeast side of the outdoor shopping center. Property details: Listed by JLL Inc., the office building for sale at 5100 W. 115th Place is 47,567 square feet in total with three stories. The property was built in 2019 and...
LEAWOOD, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire

Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon

Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy