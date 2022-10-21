Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Park Place apartment complex and office building in Leawood up for sale
Both buildings sit just off Town Center Drive, along the angled northeast side of the outdoor shopping center. Property details: Listed by JLL Inc., the office building for sale at 5100 W. 115th Place is 47,567 square feet in total with three stories. The property was built in 2019 and...
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KCTV 5
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Jackson County, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County near 21st Street and Spruce Avenue....
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
FireRescue1
Mo. firefighter remains in serious condition after being injured in grass fire
BUCKNER, Mo. — One firefighter remains seriously injured and another was released from the hospital with minor injuries after a grass fire blazed through 15 acres north of Buckner on Friday, according to a statement from the Fort Osage Fire Protection District. Officers responded to the fire shortly after...
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
Two firefighters injured in grass fire burning in Jackson County
Two firefighters were injured while working to contain a quickly-moving grassfire in eastern Jackson County Friday afternoon.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Commission chair candidates on the issues: Climate change
Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running...
KCTV 5
Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon
Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KCTV 5
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
Firefighter remains hospitalized after Friday’s grass fire
Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon is still hospitalized after grass fire.
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
Renters evacuated from South KC apartments after façade collapse
A wall at a Kansas City apartment building collapsed and city inspectors ordered some people living in the the Coach House Apartments to leave.
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
KCTV 5
Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
Argument led to deadly shooting in Grain Valley duplex, police say
Grain Valley police said an argument among people living in a duplex NW Scenic Lane and NW Sawgrass Drive led to a deadly shooting Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides. However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved. “We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
