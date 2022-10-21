Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
Medicine’s Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee closes its doors
Thousands of medical artifacts will be auctioned off following the closure of the Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee, Kansas.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Bluhawk set to add JINYA Ramen Bar, a ‘slow-cooked’ noodle house
JINYA Ramen Bar, a restaurant that touts its authentic Japanese flavors, is coming soon to the Bluhawk development in south Overland Park. Where exactly? The California-based chain is looking to open its first Kansas City metro location this fall at 7761 W. 159th Street, in the same strip of shops as newest franchise of female-focused fitness studio Blush Boot Camp, according to developer Price Brothers Management.
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
Medicine Hall of Fame in Shawnee closing; items to be auctioned in November
Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee announced Monday it has permanently closed and the items in the museum will be up for auction in November.
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
LJWORLD
Plans filed for big self-storage project near Rock Chalk Park, but what happened to plan for 400 new homes?
Look for about 100,000 square feet of mini self-storage units to be built on vacant property north of Rock Chalk Park in the not-too-distant future. That project, though, raises an interesting question: Will there ever be any homes built north of Rock Chalk Park?. The area north of the Rock...
KMBC.com
Former hospital property along streetcar corridor to get overhaul after concerns from neighbors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new developer will take over a former hospital property riddled with concerns from neighbors who bought into a dream of luxurious condominium living only to get frustration and court battles in return. Northpoint Development, of Kansas City, will take over the Park Reserve condominium...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Bluhawk sees several new additions — Here’s what’s new
The development has expanded eastward to add a number of new businesses. Some have already opened or are about to, with several others still in the works — including Nekter Juice Bar, JINYA Ramen Bar and Whataburger. In the meantime, here’s a recap of the most recent businesses to...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
stadiumjourney.com
Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals
Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Aspiria signs health care company NationsBenefits as latest tenant
NationsBenefits, a Florida-based health care management firm, has signed on as the latest office-space tenant at Overland Park’s Aspiria campus. Where exactly: The company will occupy an office space at 6050 Sprint Parkway, on the north end of the former Sprint headquarters campus, which has been renamed Aspiria. NationsBenefits’...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County moves election worker data following software CEO’s arrest
Johnson County says it has transferred its election worker data to servers under the “exclusive control” of county government following an investigation into whether some personal information of county poll workers had been stolen or compromised. The move comes as early voting for the Nov. 8 election began...
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
Comments / 0