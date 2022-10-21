ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park’s Bluhawk set to add JINYA Ramen Bar, a ‘slow-cooked’ noodle house

JINYA Ramen Bar, a restaurant that touts its authentic Japanese flavors, is coming soon to the Bluhawk development in south Overland Park. Where exactly? The California-based chain is looking to open its first Kansas City metro location this fall at 7761 W. 159th Street, in the same strip of shops as newest franchise of female-focused fitness studio Blush Boot Camp, according to developer Price Brothers Management.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black

Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first.   “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
stadiumjourney.com

Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy