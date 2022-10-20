ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
bluevalleypost.com

Kansas House candidates on the issues: Medicaid expansion

In the summer, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives. We’ll be publishing...
kcur.org

Kansas Attorney General candidate: Chris Mann

With a background as a Lawrence police officer, a prosecutor for Wyandotte County and then for the Kansas Securities Commission, Democrat Chris Mann believes he is "uniquely qualified" to be the next attorney general of Kansas. Mann was critical of his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach, for wanting to "pursue his...
bluevalleypost.com

Kansas State Board of Ed candidates on the issues: The teacher shortage

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas State Board of Education. We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses...
KSNT News

Kansas Attorney General race heats up as Election Day nears

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- One of the most contentious statewide races in Kansas is heating up, as Election Day approaches.  Democrat Chris Mann has beefed up his attacks on his Republican opponent Kris Kobach. In a debate Wednesday night, Mann compared Kobach to a “comic book villain.” This comes after Mann launched his first ad against the notable […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
Hays Post

Hays impressive again; claims #2 seed

Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
HAYS, KS

