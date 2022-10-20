Read full article on original website
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas House candidates on the issues: Medicaid expansion
In the summer, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives. We’ll be publishing...
Johnson County makes change to protect poll workers
Johnson County Election Board transferred information from the system it previously used to manage election workers to it's own servers.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Commission candidates on the issues: Climate change
Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners district seats for Districts 1, 4 and 5 address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election. Based on the input we received, we developed...
kcur.org
Kansas Attorney General candidate: Chris Mann
With a background as a Lawrence police officer, a prosecutor for Wyandotte County and then for the Kansas Securities Commission, Democrat Chris Mann believes he is "uniquely qualified" to be the next attorney general of Kansas. Mann was critical of his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach, for wanting to "pursue his...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Lessons learned from Aug. 2 voter turnout
Abortion rights may not be on the ballot, but they will undoubtedly influence the November election. You’ve probably heard a lot of people try to extrapolate from the August 2nd results to forecast what will happen on November 8th. Doing so is like trying to fit a square peg...
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas State Board of Ed candidates on the issues: The teacher shortage
Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas State Board of Education. We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses...
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County home sales, new building permits drop — Here are the latest numbers
Home prices in Johnson County have spiked over the past five years, but higher interest rates and ongoing inflation may be contributing to a more recent drop in home sales and new building permits, according to new data. Driving the news: At its Thursday’s meeting, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson...
Kansas Attorney General race heats up as Election Day nears
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- One of the most contentious statewide races in Kansas is heating up, as Election Day approaches. Democrat Chris Mann has beefed up his attacks on his Republican opponent Kris Kobach. In a debate Wednesday night, Mann compared Kobach to a “comic book villain.” This comes after Mann launched his first ad against the notable […]
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
bluevalleypost.com
Obituary: Wayne Byrd, 80, former Overland Park city councilmember, avid cyclist
On December 2, 1941, Dorothy and Charles Byrd welcomed their first child, Wayne Cornelius Byrd, into the world. Wayne and his siblings, Wanda and Bryan, were raised in southeast Washington, D.C. During his growing up years in the D.C. area, Wayne developed a strong commitment to family, his faith and service to his community.
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games in Round 1 this coming Friday.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley School Buzz: Niche names Blue Valley best district in state, metro area
The results are in and Blue Valley Schools continues to be the best in Kansas. Niche’s 2023 Best Schools in America ranks Blue Valley as the best school district and district with the best teachers in the state, Kansas City area and Johnson County. The district ranked 69 on the best school districts in America list.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KWCH.com
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
Multiple grass fires pop up around KC metro as dry, windy conditions continue
Since Friday afternoon, at least half a dozen grass fires have popped up in and around Kansas City.
Hays impressive again; claims #2 seed
Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
