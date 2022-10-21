ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

TSSAA girls soccer state tournament schedule for 2022

The TSSAA girls soccer state tournament kicks off Wednesday in Chattanooga. Here is the schedule for this week's games. Wednesday: Culleoka (16-0-2) vs. Crosstown (10-3), 11 a.m.; Merrol Hyde (17-2-1) vs. Alcoa (14-4-1), 1:30 p.m.; Lakeland Prep (13-3-1) vs. CSAS (12-6-2), 4 p.m.; Cumberland Gap (17-1-2) vs. Madison Magnet (15-4), 6:30 p.m.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy