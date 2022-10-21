ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
GEORGIA STATE
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

A Texas mother of a toddler, scraping by on her husband's income, was desperate to return to work but struggling to afford child care. A young Florida warehouse worker had barely left behind a turbulent past of homelessness and abuse only to be mired in debt. When both women learned...
TEXAS STATE
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, challenging policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things. It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of lawsuits against...
MISSOURI STATE
Meadows trying to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, is trying to avoid having to testify before a Georgia special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation...
GEORGIA STATE
MARY ANN WOLF & LAUREN FOX: Your education vote

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the "Final Word" by Mary Ann Wolf and Lauren Fox from the Oct. 21, 2022 broadcast of Education Matters: "Get out and vote." Wolf is is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. Fox is senior director of Policy & Research.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Raleigh, NC
