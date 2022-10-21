Read full article on original website
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
A Texas mother of a toddler, scraping by on her husband's income, was desperate to return to work but struggling to afford child care. A young Florida warehouse worker had barely left behind a turbulent past of homelessness and abuse only to be mired in debt. When both women learned...
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, challenging policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things. It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of lawsuits against...
Meadows trying to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, is trying to avoid having to testify before a Georgia special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation...
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
MARY ANN WOLF & LAUREN FOX: Your education vote
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the "Final Word" by Mary Ann Wolf and Lauren Fox from the Oct. 21, 2022 broadcast of Education Matters: "Get out and vote." Wolf is is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. Fox is senior director of Policy & Research.
NC Democrats, Republicans banking on star power to get voters to the polls
Big-name politicians and entertainers are descending on North Carolina stumping for candidates as the 2022 election season enters the home stretch. On Tuesday, they were focused on the neck-and-neck race for the state’s open U.S. Senate race. Partying with a purpose: Jam band star Dave Matthews headlines acoustic event...
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
'Revival is coming:' NC Republicans host event with Ted Cruz to get out the vote
With just two weeks until Election Day, candidates are relying on star power to make their final pitches to voters. Former Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz headlined an event in Johnston County on Tuesday afternoon to get out the vote for US Senate candidate Ted Budd. Get out the vote...
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no. The...
Sunny day flooding: NC coastal communities threatened by rising tides
If you head to the coast on any given day during the peak flooding season this fall, you might find high water levels closing businesses and streets – or even just notice pools of water by roadway drains. This is because rising sea levels are impacting the North Carolina...
