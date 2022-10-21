Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s when you can trick-or-treat in Midland
MIDLAND, MI - It’s almost time for children to put on their costumes and head out trick-or-treating. To stay safe, the city of Midland offered a few tips and reminders this season. Midland is reminding families that, while the city does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events...
Here’s where 2,500 bags of candy will be handed out on Halloween in Flint
FLINT, MI — Candy and community. Yes, it’s Halloween and Flint’s Berston Field House will provide a safe place for families to bring their children to trick-or-treat during a free candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone. It’s so...
Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City returns in November
SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.
Morning Sun
Lake Isabella seeks to bring dog park, other amenities to residents
Editor’s note: This is the third in a series on a proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot at Lake Isabella to bring improvements to the lake and recreation. A survey in April 2021 of residents of the village of Lake Isabella indicated a desire for a sound, balanced and intentional approach to recreation.
Up North Voice
Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
WNEM
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
Get spooky in Bay City this weekend with spirit walks, curiosities exposition
BAY CITY, MI - Lovers of all things spooky and paranormal are in for a treat this weekend in Bay City. Bay City’s Studio 23 is hosting the Curiosities and Wonders Exposition and the Hell’s Half Mile spirit Walk this weekend. The exposition event will feature up to 20 vendors that will be offering variety of art, treats, home decor, tarot readings and more.
WNEM
Roscommon Co. Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle-break ins that happened during local football games. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said they happened during Houghton Lake Schools youth football games. Deputies have taken seven reports, with most cars having broken windows. Investigators said witnesses describe two...
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating String of Car Break-Ins at Houghton Lake Schools
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools during Saturday’s youth football games. Deputies say seven vehicles’ windows were broken out, and they believe two suspects entered each car. Witnesses describe seeing the two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts...
WNEM
Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
Deputy wrangles goats on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened
PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw’s East Side
SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw’s East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed...
