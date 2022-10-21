ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

MLive

Here’s when you can trick-or-treat in Midland

MIDLAND, MI - It’s almost time for children to put on their costumes and head out trick-or-treating. To stay safe, the city of Midland offered a few tips and reminders this season. Midland is reminding families that, while the city does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events...
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City returns in November

SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.
SAGINAW, MI
Up North Voice

Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo

KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Roscommon Co. Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle-break ins that happened during local football games. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said they happened during Houghton Lake Schools youth football games. Deputies have taken seven reports, with most cars having broken windows. Investigators said witnesses describe two...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
OWOSSO, MI
PennLive.com

Deputy wrangles goats on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened

PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw’s East Side

SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw’s East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

