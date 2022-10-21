Read full article on original website
The Raiders bounced back against the Titans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
kentuckytoday.com
Anne Wilson captures 2 Dove Awards, including new artist of year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KT) – Kentuckian Anne Wilson captured her first two GMA Dove Awards for new artist of the year and pop/contemporary recorded song of the year for huge hit “My Jesus” on Friday night at Lipscomb University. CeCe Winans took home artist of the year and...
Vanderbilt Hustler
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
WSMV
New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Nashville Greek Festival sees record attendance on its first day
Thousands gathered in Nashville to experience Greek culture and faith at the annual Nashville Greek Festival.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Matt Walsh hosts anti-trans rally headlined by Marsha Blackburn, Tulsi Gabbard
Editor’s note: This article contains mention of discriminatory slurs. Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh organized a “Rally to End Child Mutilation” as a continuation of his recent allegations against Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender health clinic. Rally-goers were joined by counter-protesters, including Vanderbilt students, in support of transgender children and gender-affirming care.
radio7media.com
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
East Nashville bakery says final goodbye Oct. 29
Sweet 16 Bakery was an act of love by Dan and Ellen Einstein, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles.
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
smokeybarn.com
NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Bill Wyatt honored with APSU endowment by Clarksville-Montgomery Health Foundation
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Health Foundation (CMCCHF) is pleased to honor Bill Wyatt through an endowment to Austin Peay State University. The Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship Award will provide resources for Austin Peay professors to expand student knowledge and experiences in the area of health...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice
OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
