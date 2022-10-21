ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
WILMINGTON, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys

The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener

Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
ELON, NC
newsfromthestates.com

The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
RALEIGH, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles win fifth straight, clinch share of Central Conference title

Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team clinched a tie for the Central Conference regular season title Friday night, as the Eagles traveled to Pittsboro and took care of Northwood, 42-14. Junior quarterback Jason Ball accounted for five touchdowns for the victorious Eagles, as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as EAHS improved to 8-1 overall, and a perfect 5-0 in Central Conference play.
MEBANE, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Ghosts of Raleigh

A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
RALEIGH, NC

