Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Idle UNC up one spot, NC State down one in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Carolina hosts Pitt this Saturday. The Tar Heels didn't play this Saturday, neither did NC State who fell one spot to No. 24. Wake Forest moved up three spots to No. 10 after beating Boston College 43-15.
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys
The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami, Mario Cristobal roasted on social media after Duke blows out Hurricanes
Miami entered Saturday’s game against Duke as a 10-point home favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, however, it was all Blue Devils. Capitalizing on 8 turnovers by the Hurricanes, Duke pulled away for an absolute blowout. Mike Elko’s squad outscored UM 21-0 in the 4th quarter on the way to a 45-21 road victory.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener
Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
newsfromthestates.com
The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles win fifth straight, clinch share of Central Conference title
Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team clinched a tie for the Central Conference regular season title Friday night, as the Eagles traveled to Pittsboro and took care of Northwood, 42-14. Junior quarterback Jason Ball accounted for five touchdowns for the victorious Eagles, as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as EAHS improved to 8-1 overall, and a perfect 5-0 in Central Conference play.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
