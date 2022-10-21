ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Big Blue View

Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Giants rally again, then survive to reach 6-1

The New York Giants won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday. The Giants survived a wild final 1:04 that saw Jacksonville use three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts. On the game’s final play, the Giants stopped Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after he caught a Trevor Lawrence pass.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker

The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish

The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
9News

Jags' losing streak at four games after loss to Giants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars hosted the New York Giants Sunday at TIAA Bank Field looking to snap their three-game losing streak. The Giants got the ball first and drove down the field as New York’s passing game was clicking early on. Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones found Wide Receiver Darius Slayton for the 32-yd touchdown pass to put New York up 7-0. The Jags would answer right back as Travis Etienne Jr. ran it in from seven yards out. Jacksonville went for two after a Giants penalty put the ball at the one-yard line, and Etienne Jr. ran it in from there to make it 8-7 Jags.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will slow down surging Giants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are struggling and mired in a three-game losing streak. The Giants are surprisingly one of the NFL’s best teams. Can Jacksonville (2-4) get back on track and cool off New York (5-1) as the team returns home to TIAA Bank Field? The News4JAX sports staff offers its weekly predictions on the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Blue View

Are we the REAL Kings of the Beasts?

I mean, yesterday we had to take on both the Jaguars AND the Zebras, no? And we still came out victorious. Earlier this year, we defeated the Panthers...then the Bears...and then the Ravens. Next week? The Seahawks, followed soon thereafter by the Lions. And we still have one left with...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more

You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect. “I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions

It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Big Blue View

‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules

6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Blue View

Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates

Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]. Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Big Blue View

Live reaction! Talking Giants-Jaguars

Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Listen here!. Subscribe to our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Blue View

2022 College football: Games and players to watch in Week 8

ABC - noon. How often do we see The Orange threatening the top teams in the country?. ‘Cuse has earned their rankings, and they have a few prospects we should be watching. QB Garrett Shrader is a dual-threat passer with an intriguing blend of size (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) and athleticism. He has 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in his three years for Mississippi State and Syracuse. He’s also been an efficient passer as well this year, and could be a sleeper for some teams.
ALABAMA STATE
Big Blue View

Simpled Minded Approach to the Value of Tanking (hint: not much)

Call me simple minded. There are better analysts than me. But please hear me out. What is the value of tanking? Some people say that is what it takes to get your franchise QB. Me? I'm not certain. Maybe it is shear luck. Looking at 2021 (you know, that last complete season that was played), here are the top 14 quarterbacks based upon QBR and the draft pick or how the team acquired them either the traded pick or FA. Excuse me if the formatting is not nice and pretty.

