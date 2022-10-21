Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Related
Big Blue View
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Giants rally again, then survive to reach 6-1
The New York Giants won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday. The Giants survived a wild final 1:04 that saw Jacksonville use three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts. On the game’s final play, the Giants stopped Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after he caught a Trevor Lawrence pass.
Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker
The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish
The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
How the Jacksonville Jaguars came up one yard short in 23-17 loss to New York Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) couldn't overcome mistakes for a fourth straight week, ultimately falling 23-17 to the New York Giants (6-1). Since starting the season 2-1, the Jaguars have dropped four games, all due to similar reasons of not being able to finish a contest when needed. Entering the game, the Giants were thought to...
9News
Jags' losing streak at four games after loss to Giants
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars hosted the New York Giants Sunday at TIAA Bank Field looking to snap their three-game losing streak. The Giants got the ball first and drove down the field as New York’s passing game was clicking early on. Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones found Wide Receiver Darius Slayton for the 32-yd touchdown pass to put New York up 7-0. The Jags would answer right back as Travis Etienne Jr. ran it in from seven yards out. Jacksonville went for two after a Giants penalty put the ball at the one-yard line, and Etienne Jr. ran it in from there to make it 8-7 Jags.
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
Jaguars vs. Giants: Evan Engram's First Game Against New York Looks Like Just Another Game
The former Giants first-round pick has had a solid start to his career in Jacksonville, and this week's game vs. his old team doesn't seem to be much of a factor at all.
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars: Everything you need to know about Week 7 showdown
It's been eight years since the New York Giants visited Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. The Jaguars lead the all-time series 4-3. The Jaguars have won the last two games against the Giants, the last coming in 2018. ...
News4Jax.com
News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will slow down surging Giants
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are struggling and mired in a three-game losing streak. The Giants are surprisingly one of the NFL’s best teams. Can Jacksonville (2-4) get back on track and cool off New York (5-1) as the team returns home to TIAA Bank Field? The News4JAX sports staff offers its weekly predictions on the game.
Big Blue View
Are we the REAL Kings of the Beasts?
I mean, yesterday we had to take on both the Jaguars AND the Zebras, no? And we still came out victorious. Earlier this year, we defeated the Panthers...then the Bears...and then the Ravens. Next week? The Seahawks, followed soon thereafter by the Lions. And we still have one left with...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/24: Daboll, Love, Thibodeaux post game quotes, more headlines
The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans. “Good...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more
You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect. “I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions
It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Big Blue View
‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules
6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates
Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]. Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Big Blue View
Live reaction! Talking Giants-Jaguars
Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Listen here!. Subscribe to our...
Big Blue View
2022 College football: Games and players to watch in Week 8
ABC - noon. How often do we see The Orange threatening the top teams in the country?. ‘Cuse has earned their rankings, and they have a few prospects we should be watching. QB Garrett Shrader is a dual-threat passer with an intriguing blend of size (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) and athleticism. He has 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in his three years for Mississippi State and Syracuse. He’s also been an efficient passer as well this year, and could be a sleeper for some teams.
Big Blue View
Simpled Minded Approach to the Value of Tanking (hint: not much)
Call me simple minded. There are better analysts than me. But please hear me out. What is the value of tanking? Some people say that is what it takes to get your franchise QB. Me? I'm not certain. Maybe it is shear luck. Looking at 2021 (you know, that last complete season that was played), here are the top 14 quarterbacks based upon QBR and the draft pick or how the team acquired them either the traded pick or FA. Excuse me if the formatting is not nice and pretty.
Comments / 0