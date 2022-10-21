After 11 matches. Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, needs to be considered as the leading candidate for the win of the Scudetto after winning 1-0 away against AS Roma. Napoli are currently at the top of the table with 29 points, three points more than AC Milan and five more than Lazio and Atalanta. Despite a summer full of changes, Napoli managed to create a roster that can compete on multiple fronts, sitting atop the table while they are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, in the same group with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers. In the first eleven games, Napoli already won some key matches away against Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Another confirmation that we need to consider them very seriously this time for the title race.

