NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
CBS Sports
Serie A scores: Napoli beat AS Roma and Jose Mourinho with late Victor Osimhen goal to stay atop the table
After 11 matches. Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, needs to be considered as the leading candidate for the win of the Scudetto after winning 1-0 away against AS Roma. Napoli are currently at the top of the table with 29 points, three points more than AC Milan and five more than Lazio and Atalanta. Despite a summer full of changes, Napoli managed to create a roster that can compete on multiple fronts, sitting atop the table while they are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, in the same group with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers. In the first eleven games, Napoli already won some key matches away against Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Another confirmation that we need to consider them very seriously this time for the title race.
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Report: Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz
Manchester City are reportedly interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz.
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
nbcsportsedge.com
EPL Overlays for October 23
Five games are scheduled in the English Premier League on Sunday, with the highlight being the battle between Tottenham and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game that interests me most from a gambling standpoint takes place at Elland Road, however, with Leeds set to host Fulham.
Report: Chelsea Interested In Villarreal Striker Arnaut Danjuma
Chelsea have registered an interest in Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC
Transfer news: Ten Hag prepared to let Ronaldo leave in January
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in January. (Mirror), external. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external. Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says he told Arsenal the Dutch club would not be...
Manchester City Close The Gap To Arsenal After Victory Against Brighton
Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to get closer to rivals Arsenal who are top of the Premier League.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in the friendly confines of The City of Manchester Stadium to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion and new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Our group of Man City content creators are here once again to give their predictions for the match against the Seagulls. Manc...
European roundup: Bellingham double helps Dortmund thrash VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund stormed past VfB Stuttgart 5-0 with two goals from Jude Bellingham on Saturday to notch their first win in four league games and climb to fourth place in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, who host Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, scored after two minutes through Bellingham and...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Predicted Lineup, Nunez & Thiago To Be Rested?
Our predicted lineup for Liverpool's Premier League visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Report: Tottenham Ready To Bid For Chelsea Target Alessandro Bastoni
Tottenham may be about to bid for Chelsea target Alessandro Bastoni.
