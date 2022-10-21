Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Report: Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz
Manchester City are reportedly interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
ESPN
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
Report: Chelsea Interested In Villarreal Striker Arnaut Danjuma
Chelsea have registered an interest in Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma.
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
Manchester City Close The Gap To Arsenal After Victory Against Brighton
Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to get closer to rivals Arsenal who are top of the Premier League.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in the friendly confines of The City of Manchester Stadium to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion and new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Our group of Man City content creators are here once again to give their predictions for the match against the Seagulls. Manc...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City
Bristol City finished in 17th place in The Championship last season, in their seventh straight season in the second tier. They currently sit in 12th position with six wins, three draws and seven losses. Four of those wins have come at home, however they have recorded two away wins so far this season, beating Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion on their travels.
BBC
Transfer news: Ten Hag prepared to let Ronaldo leave in January
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in January. (Mirror), external. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external. Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says he told Arsenal the Dutch club would not be...
SB Nation
Report: FA Will Not Investigate Klopp Comments On Sportswashing Clubs
Jürgen Klopp created a bit of a media storm last week before Liverpool faced Manchester City at Anfield. The German manager made comments, and not for the first time, about the unmatchable spending power of clubs that are owned by states for the purposes of sportswashing. “What does Liverpool...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Predicted Lineup, Nunez & Thiago To Be Rested?
Our predicted lineup for Liverpool's Premier League visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
ESPN
Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton
Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.
Report: Tottenham Ready To Bid For Chelsea Target Alessandro Bastoni
Tottenham may be about to bid for Chelsea target Alessandro Bastoni.
FOX Sports
Bochum tops Bundesliga leader Union Berlin, moves off bottom
BERLIN (AP) — Struggling Bochum defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 on Sunday to move off the bottom of the table and end the visitors’ five-game winning run across all competitions. Philipp Hofmann and Gerrit Holtmann scored, and Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann also saved a penalty, as the...
