Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10
The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
Cape Gazette
Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Like Never Before: $182,715 in Purse Money Available Oct. 27-29 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Like never before. Georgetown Speedway hosts the most lucrative three-day weekend in Delaware dirt-track history with a combined tripleheader of the Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race, Melvin L. Joseph Memorial and Mid-Atlantic Championship Thursday-Saturday Oct. 27-29. A total of $182,715 in purse money will be...
WMDT.com
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee holds hearing in Salisbury, hears from family of lynching victims
SALISBURY, MD- Members of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission met today in Salisbury, discussing the lynching and murder of 3 men in Salisbury between 1890 and 1930, one of whom was killed in front of the Salisbury courthouse steps. While 3 men were the focus of the hearing,...
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
WBOC
Constructive Conversation at Mayors of Delmarva Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors from Delmarva met Thursday in Ocean City to discuss challenges and opportunities for their respective communities. They spoke on such issues as crime, COVID-19, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested in Atlanta Georgia for September Simon Circle Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old Dover woman injured in Simon Circle on Sept. 5. Police say, Syncere Friends, 23, of Dover, DE has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force. Through...
Cape Gazette
Women's Club of Indian River hosts state police corporal
The GFWC Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 10 at the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Delaware State Police Cpl. Robin Brown was the speaker; she provided information on how domestic violence is handled in the state. The club meets at 10 a.m., the second...
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
firststateupdate.com
Bicyclist Airlifter After Milford Accident Succumbs To His Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
The Dispatch
King David Consistory Members Attend Oktoberfest in Berlin
Representatives of the King David Consistory were among the community groups in attendance at Oktoberfest in Berlin. Pictured are Samuel Scott, Willy Miller, James Mapp and Donald Smack.
Comments / 0