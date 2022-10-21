ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers retirement odds continue to shorten

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each have 10 games remaining to help turn their teams' seasons around, but one or both future Hall of Famers could decide to hang it up at the end of the year. SportsBetting.ag set odds last week for each player to retire -- Brady at -300 and Rodgers at -200. However, those odds shortened to -500 and -300, respectively, after both quarterbacks struggled mightily in ugly losses Sunday. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
