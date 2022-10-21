Read full article on original website
Extensive test compares iPhone 14 5G speeds to iPhone 13
All iPhone 14 models offer a speedier 5G connection when compared to the iPhone 13 series counterpart. A month after the new models have been released, an extensive test shows that customers all over the globe are getting a speedier 5G connection with the latest iPhone models. The test was...
MotorAuthority
Toyota BZ3 is a Corolla-size electric sedan for China
Toyota on Monday revealed the next member in its new BZ family of electric vehicles, a compact sedan developed exclusively for the Chinese market. Called the BZ3, the car is a joint effort between Toyota and its two Chinese joint-venture partners, BYD and FAW, and production will also be handled in China.
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including a revised F Sport
The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand's unloved touchpad interface. Lexus' bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019 model...
MotorAuthority
Maserati Granturismo convertible, BMW XM Label Red: Car News Headlines
A redesigned Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and our latest spy shots show the convertible. Like the coupe, the convertible will also offer both gas and electric options. Another vehicle we spied is...
MotorAuthority
Watch Ken Block tear up Las Vegas in his wild Audi EV in "Electrikhana"
Ken Block's "Gymkhana" series has gone electric. Christened "Electrikhana," the latest installment dropped Tuesday featuring Block driving his one-of-a-kind Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron up, down, and around the Las Vegas Strip. Block's romp through Sin City has been in the works for awhile. The head Hoonigan and Audi formally...
