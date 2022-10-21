Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch
Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
Kenny Chesney Makes Unexpected Appearance At Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles Show
Country-pop powerhouse Kelsea Ballerini received a surprise of a lifetime at her recent show in Los Angeles, California. The singer-songwriter is currently on her 10-night-only headlining HEARTFIRST Tour, and during her stop at the Greek Theatre, Chesney made a guest appearance to perform their No. 1 duet "Half of My Hometown."
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
New Music Friday: Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Britney Spears, Shakira and Carly Rae Jepsen
It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…. Christina Aguilera celebrates the 20th anniversary of her Stripped album on Saturday. Ahead of the milestone, she dropped a brand new remix of the standout track “Beautiful” by DJ Benny Benassi. Elton John and Britney Spears...
Post Malone Injures His Ankle in Another Stage Incident During Atlanta Concert: 'Forgive Me'
Post Malone is facing another mid-show injury. The musician has once again been injured on stage, most recently at his Wednesday show in Atlanta. This time, Malone, 27, addressed the crowd to explain that he twisted his ankle in one of his Twelve Carat Tour's on-stage holes — which fire apparently shoots out of.
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Release 'Where We Started' Music Video: Inside Their Collaboration (Exclusive)
It's been a long time coming, but it's finally here! On Tuesday, the music video for Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry's sweet collaboration, "Where We Started" arrived. The video for the pop-country collaboration starts with Thomas Rhett rocking his signature double denim as he sits alone in a blue room and sings the opening verse. As Perry arrives on the track, she sits in a blush-toned room wearing a delicate white dress as she sings next to a guitar.
Kelly Clarkson Puts Some Soul Into Cover of Jackson Dean’s ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ [Watch]
One of the things that makes The Kelly Clarkson Show so unique is Kelly Clarkson's version of karaoke, "Kellyoke." Each day, she covers a song from just about any genre to show off her vocal range and highlight another artist with her vocal flair and callouts. This week, Clarkson put...
