FUN 107

Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch

Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
ETOnline.com

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Release 'Where We Started' Music Video: Inside Their Collaboration (Exclusive)

It's been a long time coming, but it's finally here! On Tuesday, the music video for Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry's sweet collaboration, "Where We Started" arrived. The video for the pop-country collaboration starts with Thomas Rhett rocking his signature double denim as he sits alone in a blue room and sings the opening verse. As Perry arrives on the track, she sits in a blush-toned room wearing a delicate white dress as she sings next to a guitar.

