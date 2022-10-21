Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
sheltonherald.com
Middletown's new deputy public works director comes to focus on street projects
MIDDLETOWN — The new deputy director of public works, a former department director in Meriden who recently was hired for the position that’s been vacant for 10 months, "was far above" other candidates, officials said. Howard Weissberg, who lives in Middlefield, most recently was the transportation supervising engineer...
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
sheltonherald.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
Bristol Press
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail
MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate
Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
New Britain Herald
Pumpkin Festival dominates Plainville downtown
PLAINVILLE – Plainville’s downtown streets Saturday were filled with music, food smells, costumes and more during its annual Pumpkin Festival in celebration of the Halloween season and to raise money for area services assisted by the Plainville Community Fund. “It got started because myself and about 20 of...
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
recordpatriot.com
Seramonte tenants win fight against rent hikes, but Hamden landlord says it will appeal
HAMDEN — For now, three tenants in one of Hamden’s largest housing complexes have won fights against proposed rent increases after the town’s Fair Rent Commission deemed them excessive. But Seramonte CT LLC, owner of parcels on Mix Avenue and Kaye Vue Drive that have more than...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
