West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
SHELTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail

MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
MADISON, CT
New Haven Independent

Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate

Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Pumpkin Festival dominates Plainville downtown

PLAINVILLE – Plainville’s downtown streets Saturday were filled with music, food smells, costumes and more during its annual Pumpkin Festival in celebration of the Halloween season and to raise money for area services assisted by the Plainville Community Fund. “It got started because myself and about 20 of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut's Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT

