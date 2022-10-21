Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Features Another Collaboration With Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
The couple that writes together, stays together. Taylor Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn has once again collaborated with the pop star, this time for Swift's new album, Midnights, out Friday (Oct. 21). The Conversation With Friends actor appears under the pseudonym William Bowery — a nod to his late great-grandfather...
Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift’s New Album, “Midnights!”
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Didn’t Leak, But This Hilarious TikTok Probably Nails the Album’s Sound
With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like. A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.
Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch
We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
AC/DC's Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives
Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Balenciaga Drops Kanye West From All Current and Future Partnerships – Report
Balenciaga has reportedly dropped Kanye West from all current and future partnerships. According to a report from Women's Wear Daily published on Friday (Oct. 21), Kanye West's widely publicized business relationship with Balenciaga in the fashion world has come to an abrupt end. The wildly popular designer brand is not only cutting Ye off from their present business ties, but they also say any possible plans for a future collab aren't going to happen any time soon.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Hallmark’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas Premier Date, Details and Preview [WATCH]
Every year, I look forward to the official start of the holiday season. For me, and many others, that official start involves the Hallmark channel's Countdown to Christmas. I know, the movies can be a little predictable, and at times a little cheesy, but I love all of them. I'm not exaggerating when I tell you I watch the Hallmark channel nonstop through Christmas day.
