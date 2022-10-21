Read full article on original website
Broncos fall to the Jets
DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
New York Jets Rookie Breece Hall Has Likely Suffered a Season-Ending Injury
Since making his NFL debut with the New York Jets, rookie Breece Hall has quickly made a name for himself among the best up-and-coming running backs in the league. He had his career-best game during the sixth week of competition, rushing for 116 yards and leading the Jets to a 24-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Taking Risks After Concussion
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup in Miami’s 16–10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night, and observers noted that he made a couple risky decisions in the wake of his recent concussion. Tagovailoa lowered his shoulder and tried to run through defenders for extra yardage...
Heavily depleted secondary costs Atlanta Falcons in loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Falcons coach Arthur Smith wasn’t going to make excuses for his football team’s performance throughout its 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, even though it would have been easy. Atlanta was without Casey Hayward, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, and quickly...
Chiefs Grow Up Fast Playing 49ers and Bills
Dak Prescott Is Grateful for the Cowboys Team Around Him | Ten Takeaways: Takeaways: Joe Burrow, Bengals Finally Hitting Their Stride. If you ask Chiefs coach Andy Reid for his favorite play from Sunday’s 44–23 romp over the 49ers, his answer might surprise you. I don’t know for sure that Joshua Williams’s pick at the end of the first half—the 6'3" fourth-round corner out of Fayetteville State skied over San Francisco’s Ray-Ray McCloud to pick off Jimmy Garoppolo at the goal line—would be the one. But after talking to him as the Chiefs made their way to the San Francisco airport early Sunday night, I get the feeling it was up there for the 64-year-old.
Giants OT Evan Neal Carted Off With Knee Injury vs. Jaguars
View the original article to see embedded media. Giants rookie first-round pick Evan Neal was ruled out early in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a knee injury, the team announced in the first half. Neal limped to the sideline after falling awkwardly to the ground while trying to...
Panthers Wouldn’t Trade DE Brian Burns for Two First-Round Picks, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers made two significant trades this past week, but the team apparently isn’t preparing for a total rebuild. In the wake of the firing of coach Matt Rhule, Carolina shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
MNF: Bears and Patriots Player Prop Bets
The New England Patriots (3-3) host the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are favored by 10.5 at SI Sportsbook, even without the starting QB being named yet. Whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, though, it should be the Patriots that come out on top. Damien Harris is expected to play after missing last week with an injury.
MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Cowboys
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion. The wideout was taken to the team’s medical tent on the sideline after taking a hard hit to the head. He appeared to lose his balance while standing up from the hit, and an official then sent him to the sideline.
Patriots’ Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Bears on Monday Night, per Report
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from injury for Monday night’s game against the Bears, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain on the final play of New England’s game against the Ravens in Week 3. As a result, the second-year quarterback missed three games while he recovered.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf departs with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seahawks declared Metcalf out for the contest a short time later. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that X-rays...
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Suffered Partially Torn Hamstring, per Report
The injury that will sideline Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday is a partially torn hamstring, also known as a grade 2 hamstring strain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports. Wilson, who wanted to try to play through the injury, already will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets and may...
Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco to Get First Career Start vs. 49ers, per Report
The Chiefs are adding running back Isiah Pacheco into the starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. It will be the rookie’s first start in the NFL. Kansas City had started third-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in each of the first...
Christian McCaffrey Expected to Make 49ers Debut vs. Chiefs, per Report
Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon when San Francisco faces the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes two days after the Panthers traded McCaffrey in a blockbuster deal in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers.
Giants fend off Jaguars to improve to 6-1
Daniel Jones ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:31 left to play to lead the visiting New York Giants over the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 on Sunday afternoon. Leading 17-13 and at the Giants' 20, Jacksonville went for a fourth-and-1 and came up short, turning the ball over on downs. Jones then led New York (6-1) on a 10-play, 79-yard excursion that resulted in the game-winning points.
Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Marquise...
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury
The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
