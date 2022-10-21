“Cities are really palimpsests, so [Edward] Hopper’s New York is definitely still here. You may need to look around for it, but I like that sense of discovery.”. Kim Conaty, the Steven and Ann Ames Curator of drawings and prints at the Whitney Museum, has spent the past four years working on the museum’s latest Hopper show. It’s the Whitney’s first Hopper exhibition in a decade, since 2013’s Hopper Drawing, which focused on this drawings. That’s a long time, considering that the Whitney holds the world’s largest collection of Hopper’s work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO