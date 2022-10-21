ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Related
WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
PIX11

Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
PIX11

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
Daily News

Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build

Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Attacked by Samurai Sword

According to a report by Matthew Impelli of Newsweek, a New York man was attacked at a subway station by a man wielding a samurai sword. According to the report, the sword was in its sheath when the man was attacked. And unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the attacker was dressed like a ninja when he fled the area.
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
The Staten Island Advance

With car thefts doubling since last year, Staten Island Republicans call for change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Republicans made their latest call Friday for changes to criminal justice reforms of the past two decades. New York’s “Green Light Law,” which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license in the state and prevents federal immigration authorities from accessing their DMV records, was the target for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Borough President Vito Fossella, State Sen. Andrew Lanza, and City Councilman Joe Borelli.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island woman becomes activist after loss of son, hosts ‘Seeds of Hope’ event on drug misuse with DA McMahon

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of residents gathered at a Great Kills Park Saturday to support an annual event aimed at combatting the borough’s substance abuse crisis. Saturday’s “Sowing Seeds of Hope” was held as a follow up to 2019′s “Walk for Hope.” There was no event during the two interim years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
shorefrontnews.com

Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain

Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
New York YIMBY

La Mora Senior Apartments Breaks Ground at 23 Mulberry Street in Yonkers, New York

Construction is now underway on La Mora Senior Apartments, an age-restricted affordable housing property in Yonkers, New York. Developed in collaboration by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) and the Mulford Corporation, the four-story building is located on a long-vacant parcel at 23 Mulberry Street on the southern edge of the city.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
