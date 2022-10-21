Read full article on original website
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
Saturday’s HS football roundup: Curtis bounces back; Tots return to win column; Moore runs wild
Curtis bounced back from a 39-point defeat against Canarsie last week with a 24-8 PSAL A Conference triumph over host Brooklyn Tech on Saturday. Chauncey Mimms rushed for two touchdowns, while Gage Cotton tossed TD passes to Abdul Rahman Otapo (20 yards) and Jayden Wright (75 yards).
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams to address transit crime in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are set to make an announcement regarding subway safety on Saturday at the Grand Central Terminal. Subway crime, especially violent attacks, has been an ongoing issue. Just in the last few days, there have been several incidents of crime within the subway […]
New York Man Attacked by Samurai Sword
According to a report by Matthew Impelli of Newsweek, a New York man was attacked at a subway station by a man wielding a samurai sword. According to the report, the sword was in its sheath when the man was attacked. And unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the attacker was dressed like a ninja when he fled the area.
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
With car thefts doubling since last year, Staten Island Republicans call for change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Republicans made their latest call Friday for changes to criminal justice reforms of the past two decades. New York’s “Green Light Law,” which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license in the state and prevents federal immigration authorities from accessing their DMV records, was the target for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Borough President Vito Fossella, State Sen. Andrew Lanza, and City Councilman Joe Borelli.
Staten Island woman becomes activist after loss of son, hosts ‘Seeds of Hope’ event on drug misuse with DA McMahon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of residents gathered at a Great Kills Park Saturday to support an annual event aimed at combatting the borough’s substance abuse crisis. Saturday’s “Sowing Seeds of Hope” was held as a follow up to 2019′s “Walk for Hope.” There was no event during the two interim years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists.
New York YIMBY
La Mora Senior Apartments Breaks Ground at 23 Mulberry Street in Yonkers, New York
Construction is now underway on La Mora Senior Apartments, an age-restricted affordable housing property in Yonkers, New York. Developed in collaboration by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) and the Mulford Corporation, the four-story building is located on a long-vacant parcel at 23 Mulberry Street on the southern edge of the city.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
