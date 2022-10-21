ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 28

Lynndie
2d ago

Oh, please. Stop the fearmongering. Just because they tried to smuggle them in candy boxes doesn't mean they were intended for children. Do you think for one second any drug dealer is going to GIVE AWAY his drugs for free? Hell no. They SELL drugs, remember?

Reply(5)
23
Angela Little Miller
1d ago

they smuggle then in cereal boxes, candy boxes, etc., this is nothing new and doesn't mean for kids 😂😂 just fear mongering to make people think they are targeting kids to keep drugs illegal, which actually makes most of the issues we have.

Reply
3
SOAIraq
2d ago

It’s time to become like the Philippines when it comes to drug dealers and smugglers

Reply(1)
5
Related
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
MOBILE, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Record fish caught in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Ala. officials respond to new COVID vaccine recommendation for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to recommend that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has responded to the vote and released...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy