Apology accepted: Donovan Mitchell shows Cleveland Cavaliers how to shake off 'disaster'
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell’s personal tale of atonement concluded with chants of “MVP” filling Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He knew how fortunate he was to receive such adoration when he stepped to the free throw line to wrap up the Cavaliers’ 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards Sunday night.
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Bulls
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with four photos after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls.
This Bulls-Knicks Trade Features Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks did their best to land Donovan Mitchell this NBA offseason. For a long time, his eventual departure to New York felt inevitable. It wasn’t. Now, Mitchell is a Cavalier. It failed. There are more All-Star guards out there than just Mitchell. By staying patient, perhaps...
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to OT win over Washington Wizards in home debut
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Mitchell had a three-point play...
The Cavs' Junkyard Dog Chain Is Back And Robin Lopez Is The First To Earn It
Since J.B. Bickerstaff took over as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he's had a clear vision for how he wants his team to play; gritty, up-tempo, defense oriented basketball that shares the ball, creates turnovers and cleans up on the glass. Players have bought in. Look no further...
Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Sits Courtside at Home-Opener
Gilbert, 60, received a smattering of applause as he made his way from the tunnel and toward his usual spot on the baseline. He continues to recover and make progress from a stroke suffered in May 2019, staying mostly out of the limelight since then. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Cavs, with his team politely turning down an interview request from Hoops Wire within the last year.
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Features Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz have shown to be a better team than expected after they moved on from their two NBA All-Star talents, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So far, the Jazz are 2-0, with newcomers Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler looking like intriguing additions going forward.
Cedi Osman Emerging As The Cavs Most Important Small Forward
Heading into the season there had been a lot of talk about who will be the starting small forward for the Cavs. Would it be Isaac Okoro or Caris LeVert? Both are solid players but bring two completely different things to the table. But neither of these players has been...
Game Day Report: Cavs Vs. Bulls
The Cavaliers are in Chicago to take on the Bulls in the first of four matchups between the Central Division rivals this season. The Bulls come into Saturday night’s tip with a 1-1 record and are on the second night of a back-to-back after taking a 102-100 loss to the Wizards on Friday night. Those same Wizards will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday for the Wine and Gold’s home opener at 7 p.m.
Kyrie Irving Reveals Regret Over 2017 Cavaliers Trade Request
There is no denying that NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is an excellent basketball talent. Every time that he steps on the floor he shows why he is one of the best players in the league. He is electric with the ball in his hands, possessing some of the best ball-handling skills in the world while also being a gifted offensive player.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Took Longer Than Hoped, But Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Push Through
1. We knew it when the Cavs made the trade — Donovan Mitchell is good. But based on the first three games, man, good is an understatement. 2. We haven’t seen a guy who can put the entire team on his back and lift it to a win, all while playing unselfishly, since You Know Who. On Sunday, Mitchell was at his best.
Former Pistons Bad Boy now playing by the rules in role with NBA
Joe Dumars, a member of the Detroit Pistons teams that won titles in 1989 and 1990, is the NBA's latest disciplinarian.
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall Ball
The Cleveland Guardians, who play at Progressive Field, won the 2022 AL Central title.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Charlie Steiner: A hard-throwing right-hander by the name of Santiago Ramirez making his third appearance for the Nationals, in two innings he's given up a run and three base hits. Ha! It would be interesting if Russell Martin can connect.
Browns tryout 3 safeties including Cincinnati Bearcats standout James Wiggins
The secondary that is currently playing defense off of the coast of Lake Erie, and the Cleveland Browns may have had enough of it. Today, the Browns had three safeties in for tryouts, according to the league’s transaction memo. The most notable name of these tryouts was former Cincinnati Bearcats standout James Wiggins.
