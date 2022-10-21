Read full article on original website
Related
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
Palm Springs flows with glamour: Beloved by stars of stage and screen - and golfers - get set to be dazzled by this Californian honeypot in the desert
Marilyn Monroe’s legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized
Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas
Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Hosts Tacos, Tequila And Chavelas Festival
(CNS) – The city of Coachella and the Greater Coachella Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Tacos, Tequila and Chavelas Festival Saturday with live music, food and activities. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1500-1598 4th St....
iebusinessdaily.com
New contractor for MoVal bridge project
Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
menifee247.com
Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?
The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Low-cost nonstop flights debut from San Bernardino to Las Vegas
Those looking to hit the gambling pits, shows and buffets of Sin City can get there even quicker with a new direct flight from the Inland Empire. Nonstop flights from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will soon be offered from the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The […]
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge
Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm
Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
Cal Fire firefighters now better equipped to fight fires at night
Night-flying helicopters and night vision goggles allow Cal Fire to be more effective when fighting fires at night.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
Metrolink's Arrow service extends San Bernardino line by 9 miles
Metrolink's Arrow service will connect the East Valley of San Bernardino County to a multitransit hub that will provide access to several areas.
Comments / 0