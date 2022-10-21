Court Bauer Reveals Time Lucha Bros Started Shooting On The Hart Foundation In MLW Match, Lucha Bros Not Wanting To Drop The Tag Titles At The Time

Read full article on original website
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Betting Odds Released
The WWE Halloween Havoc show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. The odds are out for the show but do not currently list NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. Here are the latest betting odds for the...
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
WWE Producers Revealed for Friday’s SmackDown, Notes on Jason Jordan and WWE Creative
Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes...
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
Matt Hardy Shares The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk chose the following tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 as the one match that he would change if he could:
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Las Vegas saw Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match should air on or around November 3, 10 or 17, which would be the go-home show for Over Drive.
Matt Hardy Explains Why Chris Jericho Is Like Hulk Hogan In WCW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about Chris Jericho being named a creative advisor for AEW:. “I just think Chris Jericho is so multi-talented and he understands how to...
Tony Khan Talks Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with AEW earlier this month and made her promotional debut on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated, “Working with her is such a great pleasure.”. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan says. “She’s a consummate professional and brings...
Kurt Angle Reveals Substantial Offer He Wanted To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle said he had received an offer from AEW boss Tony Khan to wrestle for the company during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle revealed the hefty price tag he wanted to make a reality – 10 matches for $3 million. Angle retired from in-ring action in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 and lost to Baron Corbin.
New WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned In the Halloween Havoc Opener
Wes Lee is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opener saw Lee win a Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Title. He defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah and Nathan Frazer to get the win. The match saw Lee take a nasty spill early on after being pressed and then launched from the ring onto the announce table by Wagner. Despite the rough landing, Lee smiled right after the move.
Jim Ross Gives High Praise To MJF & William Regal’s Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the AEW Dynamite promo segment featuring MJF and William Regal, why it’s one of the best he’s ever seen, and much more. “He and MJF’s promo was as...
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Drop Dead
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Drop Dead event tonight from The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The show is set to air at 8 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco. Shane Mercer vs. Tommy...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty...
Jim Cornette Compares ROH Appearing On AEW TV To An “Infestation”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan using ROH titles, ring announcers, and wrestlers on AEW programming to further push the brand while he works on a television deal for the promotion he purchased this past March.
SPOILERS: Results From Saturday Impact Wrestling Tapings 10/22/22
Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sam’s Town Casino to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. In an X Division semifinal match Trey Miguel defeated Speedball Mike Bailey by disqualification...
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi. Christopher Daniels vs.Yuya Uemura. West...
Thunder Rosa Reacts to Toni Storm Comments, Criticism Over Her Injury and the Title, When She’s Hoping to Return to the AEW Ring, More
AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is looking to return to the ring in January, but she is still upset over feeling the need to address her critics while recovering. Rosa, who has been out of action with a back injury since late August, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and apparently reacted to comments made by Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, about wanting to end the “interim title nonsense” as she is “doing the work” each week.
