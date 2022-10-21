Santos Escobar Is Happy With Zelina Vega Addition To Legado Del Fantasma: “This Union Favors Her and It Favors Us”

The Monster of All Monsters will meet The Nigerian Giant at WWE Crown Jewel. After a few tense interactions over the past few weeks, Omos and MVP came to tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX to confront Braun Strowman. After MVP praised Braun for his size, but said he’d be exposed if he ever stood next to Omos, Braun issued a challenge for Crown Jewel. MVP then accepted, and brought out Omos for a face-off with Strowman in the middle of the ring. Omos towered over Braun, and shoved him to the floor when Braun looked up at him and started talking some trash. A shocked Braun got back to his feet at ringside, but barked more threats to Omos as he and MVP made their exit.

