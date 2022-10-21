Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
labroots.com
The Double-Edged Sword of Iron Deficiency
Iron is a crucial nutrient. Most of the iron in the body is contained in red blood cells, as part of hemoglobin, which is the molecule that ferries oxygen in the blood. There are two proteins that can take iron into cells when it's needed. If these proteins are not functional, such as in a mouse model, severe iron deficiency or anemia occurs. The levels of neutrophils, one part of the innate immune system, also drop significantly. This seems to undermine another aspect of immunity - iron deficiency is known to be a way to fight infection.
What Parents Need to Know About Cronobacter Bacteria in Baby Formula
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cronobacter sakazakii has been in the news as the cause of infant infections and the reason for a U.S. baby formula recall and resulting shortage this year. Infections are rare and the bacteria is harmless for most people. Yet it can be dangerous or even life-threatening for infants, especially those who are younger than 2 months old, are premature, are immunocompromised or have low birth weight. ...
labroots.com
Can Fasting Reduce Seizures?
Many patients living with epilepsy have had success managing symptoms by limiting calorie intake, i.e., acute fasting. Boston Children’s Hospital researchers investigated how fasting affects neurons in the brain with specific attention to how mTOR signaling supports seizure protection. This study is the first step in understanding how dietary therapies can reduce seizures without fasting or restrictive diets. The study was published in Cell Reports.
labroots.com
A Promising Biomarker for Osteoarthritis Has Been Found
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is difficult to diagnose early. Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million adults in the United States alone, causing symptoms of pain, aching, stiffness, decreased range of motion, and swelling. Osteoarthritis can impact a person’s ability to do daily tasks or go to work.
labroots.com
Increase in Cannabis and Hallucinogen Use in Young People
Cannabis and hallucinogen use among young people has increased among individuals from 19 to 30 years old. The Monitoring the Future (MTF) study conducted by the National Institutes of Health showed a dramatic increase in cannabis and hallucinogens. The MTF is a survey of young people’s substance use behaviors and attitudes. Longitudinal follow-up tracking a subset of participants' drug use through adulthood.
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
labroots.com
Animals Adapt Sleep Cycle to Stay Alert When Danger Lurks
A recent study highlights that animals calibrate their sleep cycle in response to their environment. Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine and the University of Missouri found that brain neurons adapt to help flies stay alert when under threat. Brain neurons also help flies get drowsy after a day’s intense activities. The study was published in PLoS Biology. The findings could help discover new insomnia therapy options and improve sleep quality.
labroots.com
The Role of Terpenes in Cannabis
There’s more to cannabis than THC, CBD, or the hundreds of other cannabinoids present in the plant. While cannabinoids are typically thought of as the defining features of your favorite strains, additional factors come into play. The presence of terpenes is one of them. Terpenes refers to the hundreds...
labroots.com
Retirement Increases Sleep and Decreases Exercise
New research published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity has shown that retirement increases time spent sleeping and decreases time spent exercising, with a particularly strong impact on moderate-to-vigorous exercise. The study included 551 retiring public sector workers in Finland. The participants wore a fitness tracker...
labroots.com
Robotic Procedure for AFib Patients Done During MRI
Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common heart arrhythmias that people experience, affecting up to six million people in the U.S. each year. It happens when the heart beats irregularly, meaning it could beat too fast, to slow, or at an irregular rhythm. Left untreated, atrial fibrillation can lead to a range of complications, such as heart disease. One of the more serious complications includes stroke, which can be life threatening.
labroots.com
Liver Disease Discovery Resolves Controversy
Liver diseases are a serious public health problem. Chronic liver disease is estimated to impact almost 20 percent of the population, about 1.5 billion people around the world. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the world's most common liver disease, while almost 300 million people have hepatitis B. Now scientists have made a significant discovery related to these disorders, which have been thought to involve a type of inflammatory cell death called necropotosis. What has been unclear is whether cell death was happening in liver cells themselves, or immune cells in the liver. Researchers have now shown that liver cells cannot undergo necropotosis. The work has been reported in Gastroenterology.
Comments / 0