Marshfield, WI

WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Crooked Queen

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Iron Grille to close in Iola

The Iron Grille, located at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola, will close for the season Saturday, Nov. 5, and will not renew its lease for 2023. Brad Cieslewicz, manager of the restaurant, listed staffing issues and the inability to grow as reasons behind the decision. “We are on a...
IOLA, WI
onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Trick or Treat Street Closures

On Monday, October 31, at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., West 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. The following streets will also be closed along West 5th Street – Hardacre Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Adams Avenue, Drake Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Due to the number of children who trick-or-treat in the area along West 5th Street, we're anticipating the side streets will be difficult to park on. Please note, there will be no parking allowed on West 5th Street within the road closure limits. Trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the city limits.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 20

Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill resident reaches milestone birthday

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A Merrill resident reached a milestone today, turning 100 years old. To celebrate, a birthday party was held at the Bell Tower Residence to mark the special occasion. Lillian Lorraine Janzam was born on October 21, 1922 in a rural community. Her mother passed away when she...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022

Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Stratford shutouts Cumberland in playoff game

SCHOFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Stratford Tigers took on the Cumberland Beavers for the first round of playoffs at a neutral location at Stiehm Stadium. Stratford strikes first with a 2-yard run touchdown from Koehler Kilty and they will continue to dominate the remainder of the game winning 54-0. Stratford improves...
STRATFORD, WI
WSAW

Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs

Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Wenzel Family Plaza Restroom Project Moves Forward

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wenzel Family Plaza is on track to have bathrooms next summer, pending design approval and construction availability. “The original plan for Wenzel [Plaza] had restrooms, but funding was short and restrooms were cut primarily because many of the items in the plaza had some sort of sponsorship attached to them so it made sense to cut the restrooms,” Parks Director Justin Casperson stated during the October Parks & Recreation Committee meeting. “After it was constructed, we heard a lot of outcry to have some sort of restroom at that location, especially as it relates to the fountain and the concert series.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

