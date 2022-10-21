One of the best parts of living in Orlando is seeing roller coasters in the distance while driving. There is a street here called Central Florida Parkway, and from there, you can get the most beautiful view of Mako at SeaWorld. On I-4, you can see parts of VelociCoaster and Rip Ride Rockit. When driving on the 429 (a highway behind Disney), you can see the enormous blue building that is home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO