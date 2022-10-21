Read full article on original website
wdwinfo.com
Does Disney Have the Best Roller Coaster in Orlando?
One of the best parts of living in Orlando is seeing roller coasters in the distance while driving. There is a street here called Central Florida Parkway, and from there, you can get the most beautiful view of Mako at SeaWorld. On I-4, you can see parts of VelociCoaster and Rip Ride Rockit. When driving on the 429 (a highway behind Disney), you can see the enormous blue building that is home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
attractionsmagazine.com
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted attraction gets a new Florida location
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted road will be even bigger in 2022 due to its new location at the Florida Mall and an expansion that includes added experiences in a new area, “The Lobby.”. Seeking scares from the comfort of your own car? Scream n’ Stream is returning...
Bay News 9
Diving into the details of SeaWorld's new surf coaster
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
mynews13.com
Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
fox35orlando.com
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
fox35orlando.com
Disney World vacation surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
Orlando - What was supposed to be a fun family vacation at Disney, turned into a nightmare, after someone stole their truck from the hotel they were staying at. "We decided to surprise them and take them to Orlando for a few days," said Ryan and Cassidy McClendon who said a birthday surprise Disney trip for their kids, turned into a nightmare after their truck was stolen from a hotel parking lot.
WDW News Today
Universal Creative Announces University of Central Florida Lab
University of Central Florida students will get to learn on-site at Universal Orlando Resort with the establishment of the UCF/Universal Creative Lab. Universal Creative announced the lab on their Instagram account, which debuted earlier this year. Universal described the program in the post:. We are so excited to announce the...
Meet Ridgway: SeaWorld announces winning name for baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meet Ridgway, SeaWorld Orlando’s newest baby dolphin resident. The theme park held a contest to name the dolphin, who was deemed unreleasable after being rehabilitated following life-threatening injuries in the waters off Clearwater Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He’s named in...
mynews13.com
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
yourcommunitypaper.com
South Eola bounces back after hurricane
Submitted by David Wessman, South Eola Neighborhood Association president. Like many neighborhoods, hurricane Ian quickly changed our plans for the month. Thankfully spared from the worst damage, we did see severe flooding of area lakes, especially Lake Eola, which impacted roads and accessibility. Some took to these waters, paddleboarding and even swimming — which we shouldn’t have to say is not allowed (for good reason).
Quiet weather week ahead in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is Central Florida will be mild and beautiful this week. After seeing patchy fog Monday morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny. There is a small chance for a coastal shower or two. The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees. The...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
The food truck has been praised by some local foodies as “the best Venezuelan food in town” and even serves the patacón, a type of Venezuelan sandwich topped off with flattened and fried plantains instead of bread.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
WESH
Airport officials address issues with Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C has been open for about a month now. Thousand of passengers have already traveled through its gates, but not without a few hiccups. Airport officials were at Terminal C on Friday for a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
