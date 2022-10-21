ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Broadway actor ‘humiliates’ deaf woman by wrongly accusing her of recording show

A deaf women has said she was humiliated by Broadway actor Lillias White, who accused her of recording the musical Hadestown.Speaking in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Samantha Coleman said she was berated twice by Ms White during the performance of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City.The actor appeared to have mistaken a closed captioning device used by Ms Coleman to understand what was happening on stage as a device used to record the show, allegedly berating the disabled theatre goer at least twice. “I’m sure she (Ms White) wasn’t the only person...
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview

"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni

Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Jonathan Bennett

Before he was Jake in Hallmark's "A Wedding of a Lifetime" or Brandon in "The Christmas House," award-winning actor Jonathan Bennett was popular teenage heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 iconic film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). And a lot has changed for Bennett since filming "Mean Girls" with the star-studded cast, which included Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan.
So, What Does a 10-Year-Old Think of Midnights?

“Dad, do you know what was the first Taylor Swift song I really liked?”. My 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, is behind me on the bench seat of my cargo bike and I’m pedaling through clogged Brooklyn streets on Friday afternoon. It’s Taylor season, Taylor day: Midnights came out last night and we listened to it on the walk to school and talked about it track by track. We’re talking about it still.
The Ultimate Way To Apply Foundation?

Have a fashion or beauty dilemma? Our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to help: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. On Vogue Club member Sabrina Tamas’s mind this week: The expert way to apply foundation. British...
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
