Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10 rankings
Week 8 of the college football season came and went and although it didn’t reach quite the level of Week 7’s madness, it was certainly a solid weekend of games. Clemson survived a slow start against Syracuse to end the unbeaten run of the Orange while Oregon routed UCLA and TCU came back from a big deficit to beat Kansas State and stay unbeaten.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
247Sports
James Franklin, Penn State have 'gotten a head start' on Ohio State preparation ahead of Week 9 clash
Penn State football coach James Franklin will worry about Ohio State now that it is game week, but he was quick to keep the focus on Saturday's win over Minnesota shortly after the Nittany Lions' dominant 45-17 win. Franklin defeated the Buckeyes previously at Penn State, and knows this season's game could get his team back in the thick of the Big Ten East title race with a win. That is a conversation for Sunday when Penn State begins film study and game-planning, however.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Urban Meyer Reveals New College Football Playoff Picks
Urban Meyer is shaking things up with his latest College Football Playoff prediction. Leading up to Saturday's show, FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their CFP picks, and Meyer was the only one to have a team out of the PAC-12 in his final four. The former Ohio State coach...
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Everything Mario Cristobal said following the 45-21 loss to Duke
The Miami Hurricanes lost to Duke 45-21 on Saturday afternoon. Miami (3-4, 1-2) turned the ball over eight times against the Blue Devils, who scored 31 points off those turnovers. UM lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a shoulder injury midway through the second quarter and after the Hurricanes took...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Day after thoughts: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa face a critical crossroads surrounding Iowa's future
It seems like each week, Iowa hits a new rock bottom and that wasn't different on Saturday following Iowa's 54-10 loss to Ohio State. The game went as every Iowa fan feared-- an ineffective offense can't move the football against an athletic talented defense while Ohio State's offense eventually wore down the Hawkeyes.
Social media reaction to Texas Tech's blowout win over West Virginia
Texas Tech turned its most complete performance of the season en route to a 48-10 shellacking of West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders moved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 with the resounding victory. The following is a list of tweets recapping the victory as well...
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
No. 1 Isaiah Collier shares the latest ahead of upcoming announcement
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 player in the country, is less than a month away from making his college decision between USC, UCLA, Cincinnati and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler sat down with 247Sports to talk his latest thoughts on his schools and where he stands in his decision making process as the clock ticks down.
Comments / 0